- By DASHA LITVINOVA - Associated Press
The Russian authorities have announced an endeavor to boost production of movies glorifying Moscow’s actions in Ukraine this year. One feature film along those lines — “The Witness” — hit theaters on Aug. 17, and at least two more are in the works. But it’s a big question whether such films will attract the viewers. Similar movies in the past have been a box-office disaster. Plus, sociologists say the public interest in following the war has waned, and people these days mainly strive to escape from the gloom and doom of the news from Ukraine.
- By DASHA LITVINOVA - Associated Press
- By The Associated Press
This week’s new entertainment releases include an album from the 20-member K-pop super group NCT, ”Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” swings into streaming. Also, the new live-action fantasy series “One Piece” comes to Netflix after having been adapted from a beloved Japanese manga and anime series. The third “Power” spin-off, “Power Book IV: Force,” debuts its second season on Starz on Friday, The Criterion Channel has a 1970s Car Movies anthology, and Amigo, the sombrero-wearing, maracas-shaking Brazilian monkey, stars in Samba de Amigo: Party Central, a new musical game for the Nintendo Switch.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
“Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story” and “Barbie” are in a dead heat for the box-office crown, with the video game adaptation just edging Greta Gerwig’s pop sensation, according to studio estimates Sunday. Sony Pictures is reporting that “Gran Turismo” opened with $17.3 million over the weekend, while Warner Bros. estimates that “Barbie,” in its sixth week of release, is coming in with $17.1 million. Those totals could change when final ticket sales are counted Monday. The weekend was also an usual one in multiplexes. U.S. movie theaters held the second annual National Cinema Day on Sunday, with $4 tickets to all films and showtimes at nearly all of the country’s theaters.
- By TASSANEE VEJPONGSA and RON TODT - Associated Press
Hundreds of riders in various states of dress -- or undress – are riding through some of Philadelphia’s main streets for the 14th Philly Naked Bike Ride. The ride on Saturday is billed as promoting cycling as a key form of transportation and fuel-conscious consumption. It is also meant to encourage body positivity. Organizers stress, however, that participants aren’t required to ride completely in the buff, telling them to get “as bare as you dare.” The course is roughly 13 miles this year. Bikers go by such city landmarks as the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The course will end at Independence Hall.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Britney Spears has reportedly hired two new people to work at her Los Angeles-area home, including one person with a medical training background.
- Dennis McLellan - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Bob Barker, the TV game-show legend who hosted “The Price Is Right” for more than three decades and became one of the country’s most prominent animal rights activists, has died. He was 99.
Oliver Anthony blasts his song's role in GOP debate: 'That song is written about the people on that stage'
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Oliver Anthony, the man behind this week's fast-rising, chart-topping hit "Rich Men North of Richmond," released the second installment of his "It's a pleasure to meet you" videos, this time talking about the way his song has been co-opted by conservatives and weaponized politically.
- By FRAZIER MOORE - AP Television Writer
A publicist says the enduring and dapper game show host Bob Barker has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99 and was a household name for more than a half-century as host of “Truth or Consequences” and “The Price Is Right.” Barker retired in June 2007, thanking his studio audience “for inviting me into your home for more than 50 years.” He started that marathon run in 1956 on “Truth or Consequences,” where he remained for 18 years. He began hosting a revived version of “The Price Is Right” on CBS in 1972. It would become TV’s longest-running game show. He was also an animal rights activist.
- AP
