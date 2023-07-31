- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The presence of actor Jared Harris in a movie or series is for me a kind of seal of quality, a sign the script was good enough to attract him, the producers smart enough to cast him. But whatever else, for bad things do happen to good actors, I will take every chance to watch h…
- Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — When Chris Estrada was growing up in Los Angeles in the '90s, he got to see the gestalt of the region. He learned to drive at a young age, "like 13 or 14," he says, as a necessity. His mom worked two jobs while his grandma watched the kids.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Unless Ted Lasso is called in to arbitrate, the SAG-AFTRA strike could last for a long time. That's put the TV industry in a semi-frozen state, which means no fresh episodes of "Chicago Fire" for the foreseeable future.
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Last week, after being acquitted of nine counts of sexual assault and indecent assault, Kevin Spacey opened his brief remarks to the press by saying, "I imagine that many of you can understand that there's a lot for me to process after what has just happened today."
Ziggy Marley, now on tour with Trombone Shorty, seeks to refocus attention on Bob Marley with new film
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
SAN DIEGO — Ziggy Marley's legendary father, Bob Marley, is still a household name and top-selling artist, four decades after his death from cancer in 1981. But his dad's perpetually high profile isn't preventing Ziggy, some of his siblings, and their mother, Rita Marley, from casting an eve…
- Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Last week your social media timeline was probably flooded with images of Sinéad O'Connor, the Irish singer-songwriter who died July 26 at 56, providing a contrast to all those bright "Barbie" memes.
The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By KANIS LEUNG - Associated Press
-
Fans of singer and songwriter Coco Lee, who was known for her powerful voice and live performances, were gathering with flowers to pay their respects at her funeral in Hong Kong. Family, friends and supporters were expected at the funeral Monday after Lee died July 5 at age 48. She was the first Chinese singer to break into the American market, and her English song “Do You Want My Love” climbed high on Billboard’s dance chart. She sang “A Love Before Time” from the movie “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” at the Oscars. She also was the voice of heroine Fa Mulan in the Mandarin version of Disney’s “Mulan,” and sang the Mandarin version of its theme song “Reflection.”
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Cardi B threw her microphone at a concertgoer who hurled their drink at her while she was performing in Las Vegas on Saturday.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Warner Bros.' "Barbie" and Universal Pictures' "Oppenheimer" continued to dominate the domestic box office this weekend as Disney's "Haunted Mansion" crept into third place, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Kevin Costner’s estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, is moving out of their shared home — but she’s not going far.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Inga Swenson, the Broadway star and three-time Emmy nominated “Benson” star has died at the age of 90.
- By LEAH WILLINGHAM and KEN MILLER - Associated Press
-
Nearly two years after 10 people were crushed to death during the deadly 2021 Astroworld festival in Houston, no charges have been filed despite at least some people, including workers, expressing safety concerns about the event. Harris County prosecutors have said the circumstances of the deaths eliminate counts such as murder, manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, limiting them to child endangerment for the very youngest of the victims. University of Houston criminal law professor Sandra Guerra Thompson said it is difficult to determine precisely who caused the deaths at such a large event.
The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations: