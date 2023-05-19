The following are television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By The Associated Press
May 12-18, 2023
- By The Associated Press
May 12-18, 2023
- By ANDREW DALTON and MORGAN LEE - Associated Press
Attorneys for the weapons supervisor on the film set where Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer have asked a judge to dismiss her involuntary manslaughter charge, as Baldwin’s was last month. In a motion filed in Santa Fe County court on Thursday, lawyers for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed say the prosecutors who filed the charge did not have the authority to do so. They say Gutierrez-Reed's due process rights were violated and that damage done to the gun by an FBI test amounts to the destruction of evidence. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed when a gun Baldwin was holding went off on the New Mexico set of the film “Rust” in October 2021.
- By STEVEN WINE - Associated Press
“Altitude” is Marty Stuart’s first album in more than five years. It was inspired by the Byrds’ groundbreaking cosmic country of the late 1960s. In a review, The Associated Press’ Steven Wine says the set sounds like a throwback, but also an entirely fresh mix of guitar reverb and tremolo, bent notes, chiming 12-string and keening harmonies. Stuart recorded the album with his band, the Fabulous Superlatives, and they set the tone with “Lost Byrd Space Train (Scene 1),” a two-minute instrumental opener built on twin guitars, and the celebratory boogie of “Country Star.” The album be released Friday.
- AP
Indiana Jones fever — and fervent love for its star, Harrison Ford — have swept through the Cannes Film Festival.
- By LESLIE AMBRIZ - Associated Press
Actor Pierce Brosnan is publicly unveiling his most vulnerable role yet, hosting his first solo art exhibition. The James Bond actor has been painting since he was a young teen, but picked up the hobby again in the 1980s. It's been intensely personal. One of Brosnan's first paintings as an adult, “One Dark Night,” was created while his wife Cassandra Harris was being treated for cancer. Harris died in 1991, and Brosnan's current wife, Keely Shaye Brosnan, encouraged him to show his work publicly. The actor, who just turned 70, calls the show a birthday gift. The exhibit “So Many Dreams” is showing in Los Angeles through May 21.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
For starters, 1992's original "White Men Can't Jump" is by no means a classic, nor should it be considered hallowed ground that mustn't be desecrated by modern hands. But its lead stars, Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson, had a live-wire chemistry that allowed them to make several more movie…
- By The Associated Press
US-Books-PW-Top-10. Week ending 5/13/2023
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Bruce Springsteen's show in Ferrara, Italy, was scheduled to go on Thursday while much of northern Italy was battered by devastating floods.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Thinking out loud, it seems Ed Sheeran is enjoying a legal victory lap.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 13, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jimmy Buffett announced he was hospitalized this week, forcing him to cancel a performance in South Carolina.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The Nigerian film industry is in a state of shock and mourning after several Nollywood stars and a sound engineer recently died in rapid succession.
- By RIO YAMAT - Associated Press
Country music star Garth Brooks has extended his new Las Vegas residency with 18 additional dates in 2024. The announcement came Thursday morning ahead of opening night at Caesars Palace hotel-casino. Tickets for the “Garth Brooks/Plus One” show sold out quickly when they went on sale in late 2022. Brooks says he feels blessed to perform in Las Vegas again next year. The 2024 dates are scheduled between April and July. The award-winning singer and songwriter promises no two shows will be the same. He says his fans can expect the occasional special guest and rotating band members at each show.
Review: Paul Simon contemplates mortality and God on 'Seven Psalms,' his dream-inspired new album that isn't an 'album'
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
Paul Simon, "Seven Psalms" (Owl Records/Sony Legacy)
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Garth Brooks is launching his "Garth Brooks/Plus ONE" show Thursday and has added more dates to the Las Vegas residency.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
There's nothing wrong with the "Fast and Furious" series that killing off Vin Diesel's character wouldn't cure.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Just a year ago, the image of Johnny Depp smiling and waving atop the Palais steps at the Cannes Film Festival would have been unthinkable to most — including to Depp, himself. This time last year, Depp was immersed in a libel trial he brought against Amber Heard, his ex-wife, based on a 2018 Washington Post op-ed piece in which she referred to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” This week, though, he's been celebrated in Cannes with his first film in three years even while public opinion remains sharply divided. Depp told the AP that he once felt that he had found “the basement to the bottom.”
- By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer
DeFord Bailey was known as both the “Harmonica Wizard” and a Grand Ole Opry pioneer. He was the first musician to hold a major recording session in Nashville in 1928 and performed on the Opry fornearly 16 years. Now, more than four decades after his death, the city of Nashville is naming a street after the musician, who lived in the Edgehill neighborhood for most of his life. After his contributions to music were overlooked for years, Bailey's grandson hopes the street naming, as well as a new edition of the definitive biography on him, will help keep Bailey's legacy alive for a new generation.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — COVID has sidelined Lea Michele once again.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
CANNES, France — "This is my worst Cannes."
- Rich Heldenfels - Tribune News Service (TNS)
You have questions. I have some answers.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Tom Hanks knows artificial intelligence could have his likeness appearing in movies long after he's gone. But he wonders if people will care that it's not really him.