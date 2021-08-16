The following are Monday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By GERALD M. GAY - Arizona Daily Star
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Telling tales of life in the Wild West was all in a day’s work for the folks behind the Mescal Movie Set east of Tucson.
- By JILLIAN LYNCH, Daily News-Record
TIMBERVILLE, Va. (AP) — It was a snowy day in February when jean shorts and suspenders-clad Spencer Hatcher and his brother Connor posted a video on Spencer’s TikTok account of themselves covering the classic bluegrass song “Good Ol’ Mountain Dew” in the back of their red pickup truck.
- By The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The co-founder and CEO of the fact-checking site Snopes.com has acknowledged plagiarizing from dozens of articles done by mainstream news outlets over several years, calling the appropriations “serious lapses in judgment.”
- AP
LAS VEGAS (AP) — As a Las Vegas physician, wellness advocate and lifestyle blogger, Dr. Audrey Sue Cruz is a lot of things. And now she's a Barbie doll.
- AP
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana author who has written nonfiction, short story collections and children's books is receiving the state's annual writing award.
