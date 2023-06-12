- By ANGELA CHARLTON - Associated Press
-
U.N. cultural and scientific agency UNESCO has announced that the United States plans to rejoin — and pay more than $600 million in back dues — after a decade-long dispute sparked by the organization’s move to include Palestine as a member. U.S. officials say the decision was motivated by concern that China is filling the gap in UNESCO policymaking. The U.S. government has presented a plan for paying the arrears in order to rejoin. UNESCO’s director informed ambassadors of the U.S. decision in a special meeting Monday. The U.S. was once the agency’s biggest funder. Its official return is expected to face a vote by UNESCO’s 193 member states next month.
UN cultural agency UNESCO announces US plans to rejoin, including paying off arrears of $600 million
- AP
-
UN cultural agency UNESCO announces US plans to rejoin, including paying off arrears of $600 million.
Nina Metz: Cliffhangers in the streaming age and the death of regularity once promised by the TV schedule
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Take this with a grain of salt and a whole lot of pepper: TV cliffhangers don’t work in the streaming era.
- Amy Kaufman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — All was calm there, deep in the woods of Nova Scotia, but Elliot Page could not find peace.
- Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
SEATTLE — It's been a fertile few years of reading for Seattle rock obsessives, between insightful Chris Cornell biographies and incendiary tell-alls from the late great Mark Lanegan. The latest entry to the canon of grunge-era deep dives comes directly from one of the scene's founding fathe…
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — TV shows overstay their welcome more often than not. The phrase "jump the shark," the erosion of quality, the exhaustion of inspiration, comes from a television series after all. (Funny — or frightening — to think that the Fonz and "Happy Days" would continue six full seasons a…
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A year before he skyrocketed to heartbreaker status and social media fame overnight as the emotionally guarded Conrad Fisher on Prime Video's hit YA series "The Summer I Turned Pretty," Christopher Briney saw his future change twice in a matter of months.
- AP
- Updated
Skyscrapers, bridges and other landmarks in South Korea’s capital will be lit up in purple as the country begins celebrating the 10th anniversary of K-pop band BTS. The lights will provide the backdrop for various social media-driven events marking the 2013 debut of the seven-member group, which is now taking a hiatus as its singers begin to serve their mandatory military duties. From Monday evening, numerous Seoul structures, including City Hall, the 123-story Lotte World Tower, several Han River bridges, and the futuristic DDP visual arts center will be bathed in purple, a color associated with BTS. Messages congratulating BTS are displayed on digital screens across Seoul and postal authorities have issued stamps marking the group’s anniversary.
The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The 76th Tony Awards will be led this year by Ariana DeBose and is the first major awards show to be affected by Hollywood’s ongoing writers’ strike. Despite fears of a possible cancellation, the show is going on, and this year’s Tony nominations are led by the stage adaptation of “Some Like…
'Kimberly Akimbo,' about a teen who ages four times faster than the average human, wins the Tony Award for best musical
- AP
-
'Kimberly Akimbo,' about a teen who ages four times faster than the average human, wins the Tony Award for best musical.
Alex Newell of 'Shucked,' J. Harrison Ghee of 'Some Like It Hot' are first out nonbinary performers to win acting Tonys
- AP
-
Alex Newell of 'Shucked,' J. Harrison Ghee of 'Some Like It Hot' are first out nonbinary performers to win acting Tonys.
- Tim Balk - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Alex Newell, who has electrified audiences with a saucy turn in “Shucked,” won the Tony Award for best featured actor in a musical on Sunday, becoming the first openly nonbinary performer to capture the award.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Musician María Elena Ríos has accused "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" star Tenoch Huerta of sexual assault.
- By The Associated Press
-
Early winners at the Tony Awards include choreographer Casey Nicholaw, from “Some Like It Hot” and songwriters Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire from “Kimberly Akimbo.” A total of 26 Tony Awards will be handed Sunday out for a season that had 40 new productions — 15 musicals, 24 plays and one special engagement. It was the first post-pandemic full season. The shows vying for best new musical are “& Juliet,” “Kimberly Akimbo,” “New York, New York,” “Shucked” and “Some Like It Hot.” The best new play nominees are “Ain’t No Mo,’” “Between Riverside and Crazy,” “Cost of Living,” “Fat Ham” and “Leopoldstadt.”
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Audiences rolled out to see Paramount Pictures' "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," which opened in first place at the domestic box office this weekend with $60.5 million, according to measurement firm Comscore.
Janet Jackson performs alongside YOLA at sold-out concert in Los Angeles with special guest Ludacris
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Janet Jackson inserted some youthful spirit into her normally mature concert during a Saturday night tour stop in Los Angeles. In a show filled with nostalgic hits, Jackson took a moment to perform her 1993 ballad “Again” alongside the LA Phil’s Youth Orchestra Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl. Before the 16-member ensemble’s performance with Jackson, the five-time Grammy winner had a brief conversation with an 11-year-old percussionist. Jackson paid homage to the Los Angeles Philharmonic for the YOLA program that serves around 1,700 young musicians across five sites. Many in the audience pulled out their phones as Jackson sang the Oscar-nominated “Again” alongside the orchestra, conducted by Thomas Wilkins.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
It was Miles Morales and the Spider-Verse versus the “Transformers” at the box office this weekend and the bots came out on top. “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” the seventh entry in the series, took the No. 1 spot in its first weekend in theaters with $60.5 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," now in its second weekend, placed second with $55.4 million. Three Walt Disney Co. releases rounded out the top five with “The Little Mermaid” in third place, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” in fourth and “The Boogeyman” in fifth place.
- Wendy Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Naomi Watts on Saturday announced she married fellow actor Billy Crudup.
- Wendy Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Actor Bryan Cranston on Friday clarified that he is not retiring, but plans to take a "pause" after his 70th birthday in 2026.
- John Katsilometes - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)
-
LAS VEGAS — Michael Grimm is a beloved Las Vegas singer. But at the moment, he has no voice.
- AP
-
Several soldiers have been overcome by the heat as they turned out in woolen tunics and bearskin hats to salute Prince William. At least three guardsmen fainted during the military parade known as the Colonel’s Review. More 1,400 soldiers were reviewed by the heir to the throne, who is honorary Colonel of the Welsh Guards. The temperature in London on Saturday was due to hit 30 Celsius (86 Fahrenheit). Afterwards William tweeted that the troops had done “a really good job” in difficult conditions. Saturday's event was a rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, an annual military parade held each June to mark the monarch’s official birthday. King Charles III will oversee the ceremony on June 17.
The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations: