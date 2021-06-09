The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump reached less than a million measurable television viewers over the weekend in his return to the public stage at a North Carolina political event.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Officials at the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe have announced plans to build a facility large enough to fill an entire city block.
Frank Sinatra’s newest biographer says the late singer can’t be Ronan Farrow’s biological father because former spouses Sinatra and Mia Farrow couldn’t have worked out the logistics around the time of conception.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — For all the love Wawa has gotten thanks to the HBO hit TV show “Mare of Easttown,” the popular Pennsylvania convenience store chain is giving a little back.
NEW YORK (AP) — As a student as Wesleyan, Lin-Manuel Miranda began writing what would become “In the Heights,” the musical that would launch him as a playwright and performer and that would lead, two decades later, to Jon M. Chu’s upcoming lavish big-screen adaptation. He was motivated, like…
Nonfiction
H.E.R. is set to make her country awards show debut this week.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Harrison, the original host of ABC’s “The Bachelor” and its spinoffs, is leaving the long-running franchise.
Anthony Ramos spoke briefly with Lin-Manuel Miranda before succeeding him as the star of "In the Heights," and this week, he transported "Tonight Show" viewers to the room where it happened.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sheryl Underwood of “The Talk” will host the Daytime Emmy Awards.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Actress Ellie Kemper has apologized for participating in a debutante ball hosted by a St. Louis organization that she now says had “an unquestionably racist, sexist and elitist past.”
In the aftermath of a racism controversy that engulfed the first Black Bachelor’s highly anticipated season earlier this year, Chris Harrison is officially parting ways with the popular reality series after 20 years as the face of the franchise, network ABC and production company Warner Hori…
NEW YORK (AP) — The first children's book by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is a multicultural tribute to fatherhood.
Lin-Manuel Miranda on finally making 'In the Heights' into a movie and the blockbuster success of 'Hamilton'
Before there was "Hamilton," there was "In the Heights."
‘In the Heights’ stars Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz and Dascha Polanco share what the movie’s salon ladies represent
The beauty of upper Manhattan is on glorious display at a hair and nail salon featured in the movie musical “In the Heights.”
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Vinyl record sales surged during the pandemic as music lovers fattened their collections, and audio cassettes began a comeback as well, keeping business spinning at record stores.
The actor-singer and her production company have agreed to a multiyear deal with Netflix, through which they’ll create numerous forms of content, the streaming service announced.
NBC searching for ‘young star’ to play Annie in live musical across from Taraji P. Henson’s Miss Hannigan
You can bet your bottom dollar that a lucky kid is about to find a bright new tomorrow.
NEW YORK — The Dean is returning to the Great White Way.
LOS ANGELES — Goodbye, yellow brick road, and hello surprise "Pose" panel appearance.
The highly anticipated new season of "The Bachelorette" arrived Monday, as the franchise built around the popular reality series "The Bachelor" hits the reset button following a tumultuous season clouded by racial controversy and host Chris Harrison's late-season decision to step aside from …