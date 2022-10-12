Peanuts

Peanuts
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner writes about music and life in new memoir

  • Kelli Skye Fadroski - The Orange County Register (TNS)

Throughout his five decades at Rolling Stone, the magazine’s co-founder Jann Wenner wrote hundreds of articles and spent time with some of the biggest names in music — Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, John Lennon and Bob Dylan, to name a few — and politics, too, including pres…

Ap
AP

Hollywood pays tribute to Angela Lansbury: ‘She, my darlings, was EVERYTHING!’

  • Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Personalities of the stage, television and film scenes came together Tuesday to celebrate the life of acting legend Angela Lansbury, who died Tuesday. The beloved “Murder, She Wrote” and five-time Tony Award winner died “peacefully in her sleep” at her home in Los Angeles. She was 96.

Ap
AP

Comedian Eric Andre sues Clayton County over airport stop

  • Shaddi Abusaid - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

ATLANTA — Alleging he was racially profiled when Clayton County officers questioned him at Atlanta’s airport last year, comedian Eric Andre is suing the county, its police chief and several people involved in the police department’s “jet bridge interdiction program.”