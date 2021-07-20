Peanuts

Peanuts
0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment
AP

Movie review: 'Joe Bell' tells tale of emotional redemption

  • Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)

The new Mark Wahlberg-starring drama “Joe Bell,” directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, is based on a true story that took place in 2013, when a lumber worker, Joe Bell (Wahlberg), set out on a journey to walk from La Grande, Oregon, to New York City. His stated goal was to bring awareness to bu…

Entertainment
AP

What to stream: 25 years ago, 'Trainspotting' launched cast to stardom

  • Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)

A quarter-century ago, on July 19, 1996, Danny Boyle’s “Trainspotting” was released in theaters, marking a significant moment in time: for many young cinephiles there is “Before ‘Trainspotting,’” and “After ‘Trainspotting,” because if you imprinted on this film at a young age, there’s no den…

+2
Chinese pop star dumped by brands over sex complaint
Entertainment
AP

Chinese pop star dumped by brands over sex complaint

  • By JOE McDONALD and FU TING Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — A popular Chinese-Canadian singer, Kris Wu, has lost endorsement and other deals with at least 10 brands including Porsche and Bulgari after a teen-ager accused him of having sex with her while she was drunk.