- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
'JOE BELL'
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The new Mark Wahlberg-starring drama “Joe Bell,” directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, is based on a true story that took place in 2013, when a lumber worker, Joe Bell (Wahlberg), set out on a journey to walk from La Grande, Oregon, to New York City. His stated goal was to bring awareness to bu…
- Lorraine Ali Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
From the Lannisters to the Roys, rich people behaving badly is a sweet spot for HBO. In the satirical limited series "The White Lotus," that tradition is extended to an exclusive Hawaiian resort where a group of wealthy guests with ample baggage has turned paradise into a living hell, both f…
- Kevin Baxter Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Sacha Kljestan has played professional soccer for 16 years on two continents while making 52 appearances for the U.S. national team. He knows the sport.
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
A quarter-century ago, on July 19, 1996, Danny Boyle’s “Trainspotting” was released in theaters, marking a significant moment in time: for many young cinephiles there is “Before ‘Trainspotting,’” and “After ‘Trainspotting,” because if you imprinted on this film at a young age, there’s no den…
- Aaron Gilman Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
A scary sequel where the very last thing you want to do is scream tops the DVD releases for the week of July 27.
- Amy Kaufman Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
It was Naomi Osaka's idea to have cameras trail her and make a documentary series about her life.
- Kevin Baxter Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
“Ted Lasso,” the award-winning Apple+ comedy series that earned a record 20 Emmy nominations last week, is a soccer show that’s not really about soccer. So what do people who really are about soccer think of it?
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
‘Stuntman’ director Kurt Mattila breaks down doc about an attempt to complete canyon jump that Evel Knievel couldn’t
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
-
With his new “Stuntman” documentary, director Kurt Mattila hopes to shine a spotlight on Hollywood’s unsung heroes.
- By JOE McDONALD and FU TING Associated Press
-
BEIJING (AP) — A popular Chinese-Canadian singer, Kris Wu, has lost endorsement and other deals with at least 10 brands including Porsche and Bulgari after a teen-ager accused him of having sex with her while she was drunk.
- By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
-
This year's “Hard Knocks” series with the Dallas Cowboys will mark the first time one of its teams is in the Hall of Fame game. It is fitting because the creator of the series was enshrined into the hall earlier this year.
The following are Tuesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
The following are Tuesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
Halsey has something new to sing about: motherhood.
- Nancy Dillon New York Daily News (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears is wasting no time siccing her new lawyer on her dad to oust him from her contested conservatorship.
- By KATHLEEN RONAYNE Associated Press
-
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Caitlyn Jenner's earnings have fallen precipitously in the last several years from a high of $2.5 million in 2016 when she had her own reality TV show to $550,000, tax filings show.
STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Michael Phelps will be part of NBC's Olympics coverage as a correspondent and swimming commentator, the network announced Monday.
‘The Wire’ actor accuses NYC journalist of groping him — she says it happened during consensual relationship
- Noah Goldberg New York Daily News (TNS)
-
An actor from the hit series “The Wire” accused a Brooklyn journalist of sexually abusing him by touching his buttocks on two occasions — but the woman says it was in the context of a consensual relationship, her lawyer said.
‘Schmigadoon!’ review: Apple TV+, Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key take a bite out of Broadway, with love
- Michael Phillips Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Now streaming on Apple TV+, the six-episode “Schmigadoon!” starts out well enough as a one-joke idea that could go either way.
- Ruth Etiesit Samuel Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Sure, Prince William’s tweets made international news after the Euro 2020 soccer championships. But his brother, Harry, is on a mission to craft his own narrative, one far longer than 280 characters.
- Ryan Faughnder Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The opening weekend for “Black Widow” was widely seen as a success for Walt Disney Co. and a possible sign that theaters and online viewing can coexist, at least for some movies.