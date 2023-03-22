The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Singer, actor and TV host Nick Lachey must now complete 52 court-ordered sessions of anger management treatment and attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings for one year, following a heated exchange with a paparazzo in L.A.
Bodyguard to J.Lo and former Mr. Universe runner-up pepper-sprayed by teen for objecting to pot smoking in NYC lobby
- Rocco Parascandola and Larry McShane - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — A one-time runner-up in the Mr. Universe competition — who currently moonlights as a bodyguard for Jennifer Lopez and other celebs — found trouble waiting just outside his Manhattan apartment.
The writer who inspired 'Mean Girls' says she's considering legal action against Tina Fey and Paramount
- Emily Bloch - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
The author whose book inspired Tina Fey's "Mean Girls" says that when she asked for "unpaid dues," she was hit with something akin to "And none for Gretchen Weiners, bye."
- Elizabeth Wellington - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
PHILADELPHIA — "Bel-Air," starring West Philly native Jabari Banksin as a teenager who moves in with rich relatives in Southern California, has been renewed for a third season on Peacock.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A sibling rivalry is unfolding between brothers and former bandmates Rudolph and Ronald Isley in the Illinois court system.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The pop-rockers of 3 Doors Down are heading down the hall across the U.S. to celebrate the band's 30th anniversary and their sophomore album, "Away From the Sun."
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Bad Bunny's ex-girlfriend is trying to get her due in a recent lawsuit filed against the Latin superstar.
- By CRISTINA JALERU - The Associated Press
-
And then there were only two. Depeche Mode's newest album “Memento Mori” feels like a tribute to founding member and keyboardist Andy Fletcher, who died in 2022. Now a duo of Dave Gahan and Martin Gore, the record's title (a Latin reminder of death) allows the British electro-pop giants to stare lovingly into the abyss. The Associated Press' Cristina Jaleru writes in a review that Depeche Mode have always been a genre unto itself, dark, edgy and timeless. The 12 tracks are fully intoxicating in sound, but death is always hovering on the periphery. The album is out Friday.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Al Franken once lobbied, unsuccessfully, to be the "Weekend Update" anchor on "Saturday Night Live." This week, he's getting the next best thing.
- By The Associated Press
-
Audible best-sellers for week ending March 17th.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
A trip to Paris should be on everyone’s bucket list, even John Wick. The Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, the Louvre — what better way to refresh your soul, even as you kick everyone else’s bucket? The un-retired assassin does indeed dive into the City of Lights in the inventive and thrilling “John Wick: Chapter 4” a sequel which elevates and expands the franchise, says Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy. The fourth installment is more stylish, more elegant and more bonkers, he argues. The very R-rated movie comes out Friday.
- Doug George - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — Lollapalooza has announced its lineup for summer 2023 in Chicago’s Grant Park. Headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers and ODESZA.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The spirit of late actor Lance Reddick was very much alive on the red carpet at the “John Wick: Chapter 4” premiere in Los Angeles on Monday.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
SAN DIEGO — Nickel Creek is headed home, at least musically speaking.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Succession" star Sarah Snook is expecting a successor of her own.
- AP
-
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he recovering from an attack outside a Florida hotel. Allen was in South Florida earlier this month for a show at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. He was attacked while taking a smoke break outside the Four Seasons hotel in on Fort Lauderdale Beach. Police arrested a 19-year-old man, but have no motive for the attack. They didn't identify the suspect, or Allen, in the police report. In a social media post, Allen says he’s thankful for all the support from his fans. Police say the man ran at Allen, knocking him to the ground.
Movie review: Bloated 'John Wick: Chapter 4' is a lot of everything the action-filled franchise does and doesn't do well
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio (TNS)
-
Will there be a fifth installment in the "John Wick" franchise? It's a bit murky.
- By RANDALL CHASE and NICHOLAS RICCARDI - Associated Press
-
A Fox News producer claims the network “coerced” her testimony during a deposition in a libel lawsuit filed by a voting machine company. The $1.6 billion lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems alleges that Fox amplified false allegations that its machines changed votes in the 2020 presidential election. Abby Grossberg, a former producer for Fox host Maria Bartiromo, has filed a separate lawsuit contending that Fox pressured her to give misleading testimony during her deposition in the Dominion case. Grossberg's claim is part of a gender discrimination lawsuit she filed against Fox. The network denies her allegations and countered with its own lawsuit, seeking to bar Grossberg from sharing confidential discussions with company lawyers.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The nearly three-hour fairy tale of firearms that is “John Wick: Chapter 4” is a sprawling, Shakespearean orgy of violence, a salute to stunt choreographers, and a return to the original film’s roots — at the heart of the matter, it is the fundamentally the story of a duel, and a dog.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The third week of March 2023 might be the buzziest TV week of the year. The highly anticipated new seasons of two of the most talked-about prestige dramas of the year premiere this weekend, and there are a few other streaming treats that will keep those watchlists full for the foreseeable future.
- By The Associated Press
-
Apple-Books-Top-10 for week ending 3/19/2023
- AP
-
“Succession” star Sarah Snook has done a surprise reveal at the show’s season four premiere. She is pregnant with her first child. Snook proudly showed off her baby bump at Monday's premiere in New York. The premiere was also attended by fellow stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Matthew MacFadyen, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck. Snook’s pregnancy is the latest surprise for “Succession” fans, who learned in February from series creator Jesse Armstrong that the show’s fourth season would be its last. Snook married actor-comedian Dave Lawson in 2021. “Succession” has won 13 Emmy Awards so far. Its final season premieres on March 26.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will be taking fast food orders again in "Good Burger 2."
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
SAN DIEGO — Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will perform together in San Diego for the first time in 42 years as part of their first concert tour since 2017. The Tuesday announcement come the same day that Springsteen will receive the prestigious National Medal of Arts from President…