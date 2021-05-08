LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aubrey Plaza has married her longtime boyfriend, director and screenwriter Jeff Baena.
Rapper Pop Smoke was killed by 15-year-old who admitted shooting to detention center cellmate, detective testifies
Pop Smoke was gunned down by a 15-year-old shooter who ambushed the Brooklyn rapper with a group of teens bent on stealing the singer’s diamond-studded Rolex, a detective testified Friday.
Van Morrison has a new album out, and the initial reaction is pretty bad. And that’s not even including allegations of anti-Semitism made against him over a song called “They Own the Media.”
‘Mythic Quest’ review: The workplace comedy returns for Season 2, reaching mythic proportions when it dares to be vulnerable
Somewhere along the way, video game companies figured out they could keep monetizing games even after people plunked down the initial purchase price, by offering things like loot boxes or enhancements or pretty much any other in-game purchase someone could dream up. If done right, revenue ke…
In the TV critic’s version of “you had me at hello,” the HBO Sunday-night drama “Mare of Easttown” had me with the first four images at the start of the series before a word was said.
Wondering what to watch this week? Check out these film and TV recommendations.
After teasing fans with multiple demos, Capcom's "Resident Evil" franchise is cementing its 25th anniversary with its newest first-person survival horror game releasing Friday.
BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian Serbs on Friday honored the controversial 2019 Nobel Literature Prize winner Peter Handke, who is known for his apologist views over Serb war crimes during the 1990s' wars in the Balkans.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Growing up an avid reader, Kwana Jackson knew where to look for romance novels with Black characters: Segregated in the “African American interest” section where only determined shoppers would find them.
I couldn’t bear to watch ‘Contagion’ last year, but I rewatched it recently and asked the screenwriter what he would change
Written by Scott Z. Burns and directed by Steven Soderbergh, 2011′s “Contagion” hit No. 10 on the iTunes movie rental chart a year ago in January. In those early moths of the pandemic, audiences were suddenly seeking out a nearly decade-old thriller depicting a fictional pandemic bearing a r…
When sun-baked rock star Jimmy Buffett announced his first live performances in more than a year would take place next week on Delray Beach’s Old School Square, the Jimmy-sphere went coconuts.
One could be tempted to think that "Black Feminist Video Game" is taking some liberties with the interactive medium, especially once the game within the livestream play begins and the lead character of this Center Theatre Group presentation engages in a real-time conversation. The screen shi…
It may be the most famous broadside launched by a government official in American history:
Ziwe has always loved asking people questions. Maybe a little too much.
For more than a year, I've kept a folder on my desk that was stuffed full of scribbled notes for the story I was working on when the pandemic hit. Every journalist, it seems, has a version of this folder — ideas rendered moot by the arrival of our global calamity.
LOS ANGELES – In late 2017, ICM Partners CEO Chris Silbermann announced an audacious pledge: achieve gender parity in leadership positions and on the board by 2020.