Fresh off one of her biggest album launches of her career, Taylor Swift announced a new U.S. stadium tour starting in 2023, with international dates to follow. The 27-date Eras Tour will kick off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, and wrap up with two nights in Los Angeles on Aug. 4-5 at SoFi Stadium. Tour openers will include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers and HAIM, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and OWENN. Word of the tour came a day after Swift became the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with tracks from her new record “Midnights.”
Migos rapper Takeoff dead, representative confirms following Houston shooting.
Amazon Music is gearing up for a massive content expansion: The streaming giant will offer a full catalog of music with more than 100 million songs for members The streaming service tells The Associated Press that members will gain hundreds of millions of songs — up from 2 million — in shuffle mode without any advertisement at no additional costs. It will also include most top podcasts ad-free including Wondery’s catalog of premium shows including “MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories” and Keke Palmer’s new original podcast “Baby, this is Keke Palmer.” Amazon Music says the decision behind the huge increase came after customers pressed for a full catalog.
The debut of a giant “Bluey” balloon, Lea Michele and the Broadway cast of “Funny Girl” and the legendary Dionne Warwick are some of the highlights slated for this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year’s parade — the 96th annual — will feature 16 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables, more than 800 clowns, 12 marching bands, 700 clowns, 10 performance groups and, of course, Santa Claus. New balloon giants joining the line-up on Nov. 24 include Stuart the one-eyed Minion from “Despicable Me 2,” a new green dinosaur and a new “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” balloon.
Houston police say one person was fatally shot and two others injured early Tuesday at a private party attended by members of the rap group Migos. Police would not identify the person killed, only describing him as a Black male in his late 20s. Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. Police say that once there, officers found one man dead. Representatives for Migos, who are from the Atlanta area, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Unless you have a fairly strong familiarity with contemporary folk artists of the American Midwest, you might look at the title of Concord native Seth Avett’s solo album “Seth Avett Sings Greg Brown,” due to be released on Nov. 4 and wonder, “Uhh, who is Greg Brown?”
NEW YORK — Nearly 70 years after her death, the world’s fascination with Frida Kahlo continues to flourish — generating popular culture conversations in ways the groundbreaking Mexican artist would likely not even understand.
A black comedy of the darkest hue tops the DVD releases for the week of Nov. 8.
Director James Gray is defending his latest film, "Armageddon Time," just days into its theatrical release.
Visitors to Shanghai Disneyland were temporarily blocked from leaving as part of virus testing the city government said extended to 439,000 people. Walt Disney Co. and the city government said the park closed Monday for virus testing of staff and visitors. They gave no details of an outbreak, but last week 1.3 million residents of a Shanghai district were told to stay home for testing. The city government said all Disney visitors left by Monday night. Postings on social media said some amusements kept operating for guests who were blocked from leaving. China has stuck to a severe “Zero COVID” strategy that aims to isolate every case.
In an attempt to see how social media influences American politics, a BBC reporter created some fake Americans. For its “Americast” podcast, BBC disinformation reporter Marianna Spring invented five fake social media accounts of people of different political leanings. The idea is to see how algorithms spread material, often false, through these giant companies despite attempts to stop it. The companies frown on fake accounts, but similar research methods have been used. But it's something journalism ethics experts frown upon: it's rarely justified to use deception to gain information. The BBC says the level of public interest outweighs the deception involved.
A federal judge has blocked Penguin Random House’s proposed purchase of Simon & Schuster. The judge issued a brief ruling Monday, agreeing with the Justice Department that the joining of two of the world’s biggest publishers could “lessen competition” for “top-selling books.” Much of U.S. District Judge Florence Y. Pan’s ruling remains under seal because it contains confidential information. Penguin Random House has condemned the ruling, calling it “an unfortunate setback for readers and authors.” The Justice Department says the merger would decrease competition and cut down on the depth and diversity of stories and would have “ultimately impoverished” democracy.
Today in random celebrity facts, we learn who paid the hospital bill for Julia Roberts’ parents when she was born in 1967.
It must be exhausting breaking this many records.
Cormac Roth, the son of “Rob Roy” and “The Incredible Hulk” star Tim Roth, has died at age 25 following “a courageous battle” with a rare cancer, his family said Monday.
“The U.S. and the Holocaust,” the latest big PBS documentary from Ken Burns, is a different sort of film for him in that — unlike “Baseball” or “Jazz” or “Benjamin Franklin” — it seems very much a response to current events, made not just as a commemoration but as a warning. American nativis…
MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities has experienced a vibrant autumn. A year from now, the rest of the world may see it, too.
MINNEAPOLIS — They sealed the deal with a handshake. No contract, no lawyers. A 50-50 split on finances and credits, no matter who contributed what. That's one of the secrets to the partnership of Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. Equal partners.
“Midnights” became a perfect 10 for Taylor Swift as she is the first artist to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Billboard reported that the pop star surpassed Drake, who had previously held the record with nine out of the 10 songs. Swift's new album came out Oct. 21 with a standard and a deluxe version with bonus tracks and has had one of the biggest album launches in nearly seven years. Swift tweeted “I AM IN SHAMBLES” after noting that she scored the historic first on her 10th album. The No. 1 song was her hit “Anti-Hero,” whose lyrics "It’s me/hi/I’m the problem/It’s me” have quickly become a TikTok trend.
NEW YORK — Bruce Springsteen sat around talking about glory days with Howard Stern Monday in his first-ever appearance on the shock jock’s radio show.