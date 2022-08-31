Prosecutors have rested at R. Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago after presenting two weeks of evidence in a bid to prove charges that accuse the singer of enticing underage girls for sex and producing child pornography. Among the last witnesses to testify for the government was a 42-year-old woman, who took the stand Tuesday morning. She went by the pseudonym “Nia.” She was the fourth accuser to testify against the singer at the trial in Kelly’s hometown. Kelly’s legal team now gets its chance to attack the government’s case. The judge told jurors they'll have Wednesday off and will return Thursday morning to hear the first defense witnesses. Closing arguments are expected to happen in the middle of next week.