When Sara Bareilles signed on for a two-week, stripped down production of “Into the Woods” off-Broadway, she had no idea the adventure would lead to Broadway and a Tony Award nomination. She also had no idea it would become a moving tribute to composer Stephen Sondheim. "We were in church every night,” Bareilles tells The Associated Press of her turn as Baker’s wife in the fractured fairy tale musical. She was previously nominated for best original score in 2016 for “Waitress” and “SpongeBob SquarePants” in 2018. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter even took a turn as Jenna, the protagonist in “Waitress,” but this is her first Tony nomination for performing.