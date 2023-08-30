- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Mark Thompson, a veteran news executive who held top jobs at the BBC and The New York Times, will be the new head of CNN with a mandate to accelerate the cable news channel's march into the digital media future.
Atlantic Coast Conference football fans will be able to watch telecasts of their favorite team’s road games in local movie theaters under an agreement between cable network ESPN and Theater Sports Network. About 75 games will be shown this season in theaters. New Year’s Six bowl games and the College Football Playoff national championship game will be available, in addition to the ACC games. ACC games that air on ESPN platforms are available for distribution in the away team markets or in both home and away markets for neutral-site games. Cost of admission will be determined by the local theaters.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Former “Bachelorette” contestant Josh Seiter posted a video Tuesday confirming that he is “alive and well” after he was falsely pronounced dead on his Instagram page.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Lupita Nyong'o says she didn't trust the feeling of joy for months after her "Black Panther" co-star Chadwick Boseman died.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
When Ariana Grande fans first got a glimpse of her original "Yours Truly" album cover in 2013, they simply said, "thank u, next."
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Ibram X. Kendi, the award-winning author of the 2019 bestseller "How to Be an Antiracist," is officially a colon cancer survivor.
Destiny's grandchild: Blue Ivy 'works very freaking hard,' Kelly Rowland says. Just like mom Beyoncé
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Kelly Rowland is "very proud" of Blue Ivy, who has been stealing the show as a backup dancer for her mother throughout Beyoncé's sold-out Renaissance tour.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The soaring temperatures in Arizona are even too hot for one of hip-hop’s hottest stars.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship is still running its course, nearly a year after the pair of "GMA3" hosts were entangled in an alleged cheating scandal.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Selena Gomez is back to breaking news in the comments section of other people's Instagram posts.
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)
-
It’s wonderful to see Helen Mirren taking on a meaty role into which she can sink her highly talented teeth.
Oliver Anthony’s ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ remains No. 1 song in U.S. after GOP presidential debate
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Oliver Anthony’s hit “Rich Men North of Richmond” remains at the top of the charts after being featured in the first Republican presidential debate.
Richard Lewis ‘intensely’ disliked Larry David when the ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ stars first met — cue the theme song
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
If “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Richard Lewis proves anything about Larry David’s grumpy character, it’s that David is capable of making at least one friend.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — As the lush and foreboding sound of Ennio Morricone's "The Ecstasy of Gold" filled the air inside SoFi Stadium on Sunday night, the four members of Metallica strode onstage with the practiced swagger of gladiators, took their positions around Lars Ulrich's drum kit and promptly…
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Adele recently paused one of her Las Vegas residency shows to defend a fan in the audience who had allegedly been "bothered ... by security and the people sitting behind him."
- Rosa Cartagena - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
PHILADELPHIA — Marking the 60th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, Netflix has dropped the first trailer for the upcoming biopic of the historic event’s organizer, Bayard Rustin. West Philly native Colman Domingo stars in "Rustin," playing the Black queer civil…
- AP
-
CBS is giving the late game show host Bob Barker one last run on prime-time television. The network says it will air a tribute to Barker on Thursday night. Barker died Saturday at age 99. Barker's tribute will be led by the his replacement and current host of “The Price is Right,” Drew Carey. The special will be repeated on Labor Day during the regular daytime slot of the show. Barker, with his signature call of “come on down” to contestants, was host of “The Price is Right” from 1972 to 2007, and before that hosted the game show “Truth or Consequences.”
- Chris Riemenschneider - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
MINNEAPOLIS — After getting so big so fast, being a big part of a fleeting moment in trendy media hype and having so much self-destructiveness around it, Pearl Jam probably should not even still be here.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Ahsoka" has everything audiences have come to expect from a "Star Wars" show: action, cute creatures and references to lore that you may or may not be familiar with.
- By The Associated Press
-
Apple-Podcasts-Top-Podcasts Week ending 8/27/2023
- By The Associated Press
-
Apple TV app - Top Movies Week ending 8/27/2023
- By The Associated Press
-
US-Apple-Books-Top-10 Week ending 8/27/2023
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The blood flows like wine in “The Equalizer 3,” as dark as Chianti, seeping into cobblestone streets, splattering onto stained glass and statuary. Yes, star Denzel Washington and director Antoine Fuqua have used the third installment of this trilogy as the opportunity for an Italian vacay, w…
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — For anyone who's wanted to walk a mile in Kim Gordon's patent-leather shoes, Silver Lake on Sunday morning was the place to be.
- By The Associated Press
-
US-Audiobooks-Top-10 week ending 8/25/2023
- Malia Mendez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — A funny thing happened on the way to the picket line ...
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Well, that's it for "The Idol," the most hate-watched show of the summer.
- By LESLIE AMBRIZ - Associated Press
-
Jean Dawson is pushing the boundaries of his experimental yet melodic sound with a 2023 trilogy showcasing his unique blend of rap, rock, punk and folk. The Los Angeles-based artist's latest release, “'DESTRUCTION FOR DUMMIES', PT 2 JEAN DAWSON AS ‘NIGHTMARE,’” comes as he prepares to embark on an arena tour with rapper Trippie Redd. Dawson says the characters in each chapter showcase “hyper-aestheticized” parts of himself. His goal is not fame, but rather providing listeners with an outlet for expression.
- Linda Deutsch - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — This is a story about serendipity — of an unexpected encounter that reminded me again of the power Hollywood has in the world.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Miley Cyrus getst emotional and nostalgic in a retrospective TikTok series.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The latest outing with Marvel's web-slinging superhero tops the DVD releases for the week of Sept. 5.
Alice Cooper at 75: ‘The audience is shock proof now.’ But our list of 10 things that might surprise them
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — Alice Cooper, the former Vincent Furnier, former high school track star, former resident of Detroit and Chicago, did not die this week at 75. Despite a half-century of horrifyingly playful onstage executions, he was not hanged, beheaded, impaled or electrocuted. He just released “R…
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
Film director Guy Nattiv was just an infant when Egypt and Syria invaded Israel on Yom Kippur in 1973 in a surprise attack that lasted 19 days. While Israel eventually pushed back the Arab forces, the war resulted in thousands of deaths on both sides and Golda Meir’s departure as prime minister.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Tamia Boyd - The Charlotte Observer (TNS)
-
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The newest season of “The Bachelorette” just wrapped up with a Georgia woman ending up with a proposal on the blissful tropical island of Fiji.
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The third and final episode of the HBO docuseries “Telemarketers” is out this week, bringing to a close one of the most unexpected onscreen journeys in recent memory — from the hard-partying offices of a shady New Jersey call center to the office of a sitting U.S. senator.
- Malia Mendez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — In her shared Silver Lake apartment, Ella Jane picks up one of the four guitars strewn about her room and begins strumming. Seconds ago, she was laughing about how her guitar teacher used to tell her that when his eyes were closed, it almost sounded like she knew what she was doing.
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations: