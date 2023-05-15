- By YURI KAGEYAMA - Associated Press
The head of a major Japanese boys-group talent agency has released a YouTube video apologizing for the sexual abuse allegedly perpetrated by her predecessor and promised to prevent a recurrence. Allegations against Johnny Kitagawa have been tossed around for more than 20 years. But the founder of Johnny & Associates was never charged with crimes. He died in 2019. Julie Keiko Fujishima apologized for the disappointment of fans in a video and statement Sunday but said she didn't know of the allegations previously. She said compliance and counseling teams were set up. But there's no plan for an independent investigation.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Billie Lourd, the only child of late “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher, detailed the complex range of emotions she experiences on Mother’s Day in a poignant post Sunday.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Actress Riley Keough shared a sweet tribute to her mom, Lisa Marie Presley, on the first Mother’s Day since her death.
- AP
Blues mainstays Buddy Guy, Albert Castiglia and John Nemeth each won two awards and Tommy Castro took home the prize of B.B. King Entertainer of the Year at the Blues Music Awards in Memphis, Tennessee. Guy, a guitarist and singer, won in the album of the year and contemporary blues album categories for “The Blues Don’t Lie.” Castiglia, also a singer and guitarist, won the blues rock artist award and the top prize in the blues rock album category for “I Got Love.” Nemeth, a singer and harmonica player, won in the traditional blues album category for “May Be The Last Time.” He also won in the harmonica instrumentalist category.
- By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
Liverpool is cleaning up after the Eurovision Song Contest, as Sweden celebrates victory. Ukraine, meanwhile, remains defiant after Russian bombardment struck the hometown of the country’s competitors. Electronic duo Tvorchi represented Ukraine at the pan-continental pop competition on Saturday night. Ukraine’s military said a barrage of Russian drone and missile strikes overnight left dozens wounded. One strike hit Ternopil, home city of Tvorchi in western Ukraine. On Instagram, the duo urged Europe to “unite against evil for the sake of peace.” Swedish singer Loreen won the contest with her power ballad “Tattoo," becoming only the second artist to take two Eurovision trophies. Finnish singer Käärijä was runner-up with his rap-pop party anthem “Cha Cha Cha.”
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
The 76th Cannes Film Festival opens Tuesday with the premiere of “Jeanne du Barry,” a historical drama starring Johnny Depp. Last year’s festival produced three Oscar best-picture nominees: “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and the Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness." This year’s festival is headlined by a pair of marquee premieres: Martin Scorsese’s Osage Nation 1920s epic “Killers of the Flower Moon,” with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, and James Mangold’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” starring Harrison Ford in his final performance as the character. Ford and Michael Douglas will receive honorary Palme d'Ors during the festival, which runs through May 27.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
Jonathan Majors and actress Meagan Good are reportedly in the beginning of a new relationship as the actor continues to battle the assault charges levied against him in past few months.
- Maria Halkias - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
DALLAS — After a weekend of funerals and memorials for the eight victims of the May 6 mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets, the center remains closed with major questions about what happens to the popular shopping center that will forever be remembered as the scene of one of the region’s m…
- AP
Kelly Clarkson has responded to a Rolling Stone report accusing her daytime talk show of being a toxic workplace. Clarkson issued a statement on her Instagram page Saturday. She addressed the allegations after 11 current and former employees complained about being overworked and underpaid on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and also called their work “traumatizing to their mental health” in the magazine’s Friday report. In the report, the anonymous employees called Clarkson “fantastic” but said show producers were “monsters” who made their lives “hell.” Clarkson says she loves her team. Clarkson also says that there’s “always room to grow” and that she wants the show to be the “best version of ourselves in any business.”
- Jessica Schladebeck - New York Daily News (TNS)
Kelly Clarkson emphasized her dedication to fostering a positive work environment following allegations that working on her eponymous talk show can be toxic and traumatic.
- By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
The grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest is taking place Saturday in Liverpool. This year’s theme is “united by music,” and the event fuses the soul of English port city that birthed The Beatles with the spirit of war-battered Ukraine. Britain is hosting the event on behalf of Ukraine, which won last year’s competition, and the show will include performances by Ukrainian musicians including 2022 Eurovision winner Kalush Orchestra. Swedish singer Loreen is bookies' favorite to win the competition, with Finnish party rapper Käärijä also a strong contender. Twenty-six countries are competing in the grand final, with the winner decide by a mix of jury and public votes.
