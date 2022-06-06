Nick Cave walks through the highlights of ‘Forothermore’ at the MCA, his first major career retrospective
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Thirty years ago, when Nick Cave made his first Soundsuit — creating the foundation of what would become hundreds of signature costumes and sculptures, assembled with beads, old toys, stuffed animals, synthetic hair and sequins — he wrote in his journal that he was “working toward …
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
At a cultural moment when the rights of women are under direct attack, the new film "Watcher" feels unnervingly well-timed. Using the genre of the psychological thriller, "Watcher" skillfully examines the experience of unsettled isolation that often comes simply from being a woman in a world…
- Elizabeth Wellington - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia basketball fans can't wait to see Adam Sandler's Netflix flick "Hustle," starring Queen Latifah and Utah Jazz power forward Juancho Hernangómez. They've got good reason: A squad of Philadelphia 76ers including Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Har…
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jennifer Ehle. Keira Knightley. And now, Joel Kim Booster: Into the pantheon of "Pride and Prejudice" adaptations, queer rom-com "Fire Island" has arrived to give Jane Austenites a summer to remember — and the next great Elizabeth Bennet.
The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
When tragedies like school shootings happen, journalists quickly follow in huge numbers, putting communities in the world's spotlight in their worst possible moment. It's a situation that often angers and frustrates people who want privacy to grieve and process things like the Uvalde school shooting, and the repetition frustrates journalists who have to cover seemingly the same story with no end in sight. Experts say there are things journalists can do to make the situation less burdensome on the communities, or add to the pain. Some in the communities are grateful that someone is there to document what happened for the world.
- By DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press
After four days of parades, street parties and a gala concert celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne, the Platinum Jubilee ended Sunday with the crowd outside Buckingham Palace singing “God Save the Queen.” But as the tributes to the queen’s lifetime of service begin to fade, Britain is left with the reality that the second Elizabethan age is in its twilight. The 96-year-old monarch, limited by what the palace calls “episodic mobility issues,” made only three brief public appearances during the Jubilee. Her son and heir, 73-year-old Prince Charles, stood in for her at other events. Royal biographer Hugo Vickers told The Associated Press that it feels like the “tail end of a golden reign."
- AP
Here's another sign America’s entertainment landscape is returning to normal: President Joe Biden will make his first in-person appearance on a late-night talk show since taking office. The White House says Biden will be a guest Wednesday night on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Biden travels Wednesday to Los Angeles to host the Ninth Summit of the Americas as part of a Western trip, and Kimmel’s show tapes in the heart of Hollywood. The host tweeted Sunday that “our very elected president" will be on his show and added one of Biden's favorite expressions for emphasis: "No malarkey.”
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
One of the world’s most powerful celebrity couples, Shakira and Gerard Piqué, have called it quits after 12 years together.
- AP
The frontman for the Canadian band Hedley has been convicted of sexual assault causing bodily harm to an Ottawa woman but acquitted of the same charge involving a teenage fan. The 37-year-old Jacob Hoggard hugged his wife in the courtroom after the jury’s verdict was read Sunday. Prosecutors alleged Hoggard raped the teen in a Toronto-area hotel room in 2016 and then raped the Ottawa woman in the same city later that year. Hoggard testified his memory of the encounters wasn’t clear, but he said that he had consensual sex with the complainants. The women denied that.
- By The Associated Press
Alec John Such, the bassist and a founding member of Bon Jovi, has died. He was 70. Jon Bon Jovi on Sunday announced the death of John Such, the New Jersey rock band’s bassist from 1983 to 1994. No details on when or how John Such died were immediately available. A publicist for Bon Jovi didn’t immediately respond to messages. Bon Jovi credited John Such for bringing the band together, noting that he was a childhood friend of drummer Tico Torres and brought guitarist and songwriter Richie Sambora to see the band perform.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In its sophomore outing at the box office, “Top Gun: Maverick” has already become Tom Cruise’s highest-grossing domestic release of his career.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
The Depp v. Heard trial might be over but the attention surrounding it is not.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
All he wants is a cool $20 million.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
A new Marvel hero, some really old dragons and Neil Patrick Harris, all just in time for summer.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
The script for the latest installment of this saga has yet to be written.
- AP
“Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle remained in custody Saturday in South Carolina following his arrest by the FBI. Jail records show FBI agents arrested Antle on Friday and he was taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway, but the charges he’s being held on were not disclosed. A spokesperson for the federal agency did not immediately respond Saturday to a telephone request for further details. A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office told WMBF-TV that a hearing for Antle is scheduled for Monday at which more information was expected to be provided.
- AP
Colombian pop star Shakira and her partner, Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué, are splitting up. Shakira's public relations firm said Saturday in a statement quoting the pair that “we regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding." The 45-year-old Shakira met the Barcelona defender while she was promoting her 2010 World Cup anthem “Waka Waka – Time for Africa.” The couple have two children. Rumors of the demise of the couple’s 11-year relationship had gripped Spanish media in recent days. They were fueled by media reports that the 35-year-old Piqué had left the family’s home in Barcelona and was living by himself in the city.
- AP
Two future monarchs are set to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at a special concert in front of Buckingham Palace. Saturday is the third day of the Platinum Jubilee extravaganza marking Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne. Prince Charles and Prince William, the queen’s son and grandson, are scheduled to address a live audience of 22,000 people and millions more watching on television. The event featuring Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert and Alicia Keys will take place in a temporary amphitheater built around the Victoria Memorial outside the palace.