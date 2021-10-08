Peanuts

'Lamb' review: Weirdness and beauty on an Icelandic sheep farm

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

It's tough to talk about "Lamb" without giving away the surprise of "Lamb." And that surprise is worth experiencing for yourself, as is this strange, delicate and oddly touching Icelandic folk tale about grieving, healing and the laws of nature.

Less travel, more moviegoing over China National Day break
Less travel, more moviegoing over China National Day break

  • AP

BEIJING (AP) — China saw a major dip in travel over the past week’s National Day vacation. People staying home appeared to have chosen the cinema instead, with a patriotic Korean War film taking in more than 3.45 billion yuan ($535 million) at the box office.

Judge denies Marilyn Manson's motion to dismiss Esme Bianco suit

  • Suzy Exposito - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — A U.S. district court judge has struck down a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by "Game of Thrones" star Esme Bianco against Brian Hugh Warner, better known as the goth rocker Marilyn Manson.

Puerto Rico to host show's 1st Dec. 31 Spanish countdown

  • AP

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A Spanish-language countdown will be included for the first time in the “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” show this year, the Puerto Rico governor announced Thursday.

Michael Keaton's comeback is complete with 'Dopesick'

  • Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)

In 1988, Tom Hanks captured Hollywood's attention with standout performances in "Big" and "Punchline," two radically different films that proved the actor could handle more than mermaids and bachelor parties.

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 1, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.

Golden Globes group announces partnership with NAACP

  • Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — In its latest step to address the ongoing firestorm that has threatened the future of the Golden Globe Awards, the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday that it has forged a five-year collaborative partnership with the NAACP.

In ‘Lamb,’ a haunting Icelandic film about motherhood
In ‘Lamb,’ a haunting Icelandic film about motherhood

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Noomi Rapace flew into Iceland to film “Lamb” on a Sunday and on Monday morning, she was literally delivering baby lambs on camera. There wasn’t time to wait or practice. It was the last week of lambing season and the crew had already told the mother sheep that they could not give birth unti…

Meek Mill's 'Expensive Pain' comes with a heavy cost
Meek Mill's 'Expensive Pain' comes with a heavy cost

  • By GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Meek Mill is not behind prison bars. He’s no longer required to check in with parole officers. But despite this freedom, the rapper has not fully rid himself of the invisible shackles that still confine him.