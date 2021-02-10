Peanuts

Oscars shortlist includes ‘Collective' and ‘MLK/FBI'
Entertainment
AP

Oscars shortlist includes ‘Collective' and ‘MLK/FBI'

  • By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

An expose about government corruption around a Bucharest nightclub fire, a look into the extent of the FBI’s surveillance of Martin Luther King Jr. and an exploration of the origins of the disability rights movement are among the documentary films that are advancing to the next round of Osca…