- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — A new rocket designed to launch humans to the moon, Mars and beyond will launch next year from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. On board, will be a familiar fuzzy figure — Snoopy.
- By TERRY TANG - Associated Press
What's in a name? Well, for Ji-Young, the newest muppet resident of “Sesame Street,” her name is a sign she was meant to live there.
- By JUSTIN SPIKE - Associated Press
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Pyrotechnics, elaborate costumes and aerial acrobatics ruled the night at the 2021 MTV European Music Awards show in Hungary's capital Sunday, a ceremony that was both a celebration of the year's biggest musical artists and a statement of support for LGBTQ people in …
- AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — Petra Mayer, books editor for National Public Radio, died of what’s believed to be a pulmonary embolism, the news organization said. She was 46.
- AP
Wilbur Smith, a bestselling author who wrote dozens of adventure novels, has died at age 88.
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
No rapper at Day N Vegas had more at stake — viscerally, personally — than Houston's Don Toliver.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Paramount Pictures' "Clifford the Big Red Dog" fetched an expected $16.4 million at the domestic box office over the Veterans Day weekend, trailing Disney's "Eternals," according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.
- AP
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Bob Bondurant, a former champion race car driver who opened a high-performance driving school in 1968 and taught numerous A-list actors for their movie roles, has died. He was 88.
- Todd J. Gillman - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
WASHINGTON — A week after Ted Cruz accused Big Bird of peddling “government propaganda” by promoting COVID-19 vaccines, "Saturday Night Live" devoted its opening segment to a disturbing alternative hosted by the Texas senator himself.
- WBRZ-TV
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The airport in Louisiana's capital city is getting an art upgrade.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Actor Gavan O’Herlihy, perhaps best known for being forgotten as Chuck Cunningham on the 1970s sitcom “Happy Days,” is dead at 70.
- By REGINA GARCIA CANO - Associated Press
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Hundreds of violins, violas and double basses sounded at Venezuela’s military academy Saturday, then woodwinds, brass and percussion gradually joined in — and thousands of musicians, mostly children and adolescents, were playing with a single goal: setting the recor…
- Muri Assuncao - New York Daily News (TNS)
Chris Daughtry has postponed some upcoming concerts to fly home to be with his family after the sudden death of his stepdaughter Hannah, 25.
- Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.)
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts science museum has opened an exhibit on a very topical subject — vaccines.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
Thais Perkins is the owner of Reverie Books in Austin, Texas, and the parent of a middle school student and high school student. Among the books she is eager to have in her store, and in the schools, is an expanded edition of “The 1619 Project" that comes out this week.
- By CHARLENE PELE - Associated Press
BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — A provocative exhibit by dissident Chinese artist Badiucao opened Saturday in the industrial northern Italian city of Brescia despite pressure from the Chinese embassy in Rome to cancel it.