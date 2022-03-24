Sun Ra Arkestra returns soon in Chicago, a legacy kept alive by a 97-year-old bandmate. ‘His music needs to be heard’
- Hannah Edgar - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Patrons of South Side jazz clubs in the 1950s might have noticed something a bit different about pianist Sun Ra’s big band — slowly at first, then all at once. Their sounds became more far-out, the synthy buzz of claviolines and Wurlitzers replacing Ra’s usual uprights. Bit by bit,…
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
On ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” the hit freshman sitcom that was just renewed for a second season, Lisa Ann Walter plays the tough-talking second grade teacher. The role, she said, fits her like a glove: She knows a guy who knows a guy, not just on the show but in real life too: “Oh, that’s me!”
- LZ Granderson - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The latest comic book movie, “The Batman,” crossed the $300 million threshold in North America last weekend, becoming just the second film since the pandemic began to do so. The other is December’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” highlighting our undying affinity for superheroes in general and fo…
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — With the Academy Awards just days away, A-listers and nominees throughout Hollywood are already practicing speeches, prepping red carpet sound bites and being fitted for gowns, tuxes and jewels in anticipation of what everyone hopes will be a return to a relatively normal in-pe…
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Paul Thomas Anderson‘s shaggy ‘70s coming-of-age dramedy “Licorice Pizza” has garnered more than 125 award season accolades, including a BAFTA screenplay win and three nominations at this weekend’s 94th Academy Awards. But the film, which is up for best picture, director and or…
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By MICHELLE L. PRICE - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City's mayor will announce Thursday that he’s exempting athletes and performers from the city’s vaccine mandate for private workers, a move that will allow Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving to play home games and unvaccinated baseball players to take the field when the…
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
Atlanta producer Will Packer isn’t afraid to swing for the fences. He boosted the careers of both Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish with comedies like “Ride Along” and “Girls Trip.” He tackled a bold reboot of “Roots” for the History Channel. He dug into the Atlanta child murders for ID Network.
- David Catanese - Miami Herald (TNS)
MIAMI — After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Ultra Music Festival returns to Miami this weekend – back downtown after a brief and problematic interlude on Virginia Key.
- Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The Directors Guild of America has told its members to stop work on a new horror movie backed by “Rust” producers Thomasville Pictures.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Some pleasing news for Harry Styles fans: The English pop star is releasing a new album this spring — right after he plays Coachella.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Justin Bieber has dropped the lawsuit that he filed against two social media users who accused him on Twitter of sexual assault.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Judges for a prominent LGBTQ literature award withdrew a planned nomination for Lauren Hough's acclaimed essay collection, “Leaving Isn’t The Hardest Thing," after the author used sharp and sometimes profane language in Twitter exchanges with critics of a novel she had expres…
- AP
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A group of Mexican singers, actors and environmentalists have issued a public protest against plans to cut down a swath of low jungle between Cancun and Tulum to build a tourist train line.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
“CODA” is hitting the stage.
Pamela Anderson feels ‘great’ ahead of Broadway debut in ‘Chicago’: ‘You don’t know what you’re capable of until you try it’
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Pamela Anderson is ready to take center stage.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Carrie Bradshaw isn’t done just yet.
- AP
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Singers Mavis Staples and Ronnie Milsap and keyboardist Booker T. Jones lead a versatile group of musicians named to this year's class of the Memphis Music Hall of Fame.
- The Baltimore Sun
BALTIMORE (AP) — The head of an acclaimed outdoor art project in Detroit has been appointed the second director of the Baltimore-based American Visionary Art Museum.
‘Walking Dead’ actor Moses J. Moseley’s autopsy couldn’t determine ‘suicidal intent’ in his shooting death
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
An autopsy for “The Walking Dead” actor Moses J. Moseley couldn’t establish whether there was “suicidal intent” in his fatal shooting, as the manner of his death remains unclear.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
“The Lost City” is the kind of charming, star-driven, action-adventure that makes moviemaking look easy and effortless from the outside. It’s hard to imagine a world in which you pair Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum as a romance novelist and her himbo cover model on a “Romancing the Stone”…
Oscars watch parties hosted by comedians return to New York City after last year’s COVID cancellations
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Oscars watch parties are ready for a reboot.