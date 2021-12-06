Peanuts

Review: 'West Side Story' is Steven Spielberg's most exhilarating movie in years

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

At the beginning of Steven Spielberg's brilliantly directed "West Side Story," the Jets whistle, snap their fingers and pirouette around New York, a city that looms and sprawls but is still nowhere big enough to contain their brash, combative energy. So far, so familiar. But anyone who grew …

'Don't Look Up' director calls film's Michigan State usage 'flattering'

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

In the upcoming apocalypse comedy "Don't Look Up," megawatt movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play astronomers from Michigan State University who discover a giant comet hurtling toward Earth that will end humanity in approximately six and a half months.

Themes of obsession, trust and inner strength find expression in 3 animated films

  • Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Three movies with international flavor — a French film about Japanese mountaineers, an American studio release set in a mythologized Southeast Asia and an anime from a Japanese master set largely in a virtual world — deserve long looks in the race for the 2022 animated feature Oscar.

Justin Bieber performs at Saudi F1 race after boycott calls
Justin Bieber performs at Saudi F1 race after boycott calls

  • AP

JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Pop star Justin Bieber performed to a packed crowd in the Red Sea city of Jiddah in Saudi Arabia, singing some of his most popular hits. The Sunday night concert took place even as human rights campaigners and activists called on Bieber to cancel his performance t…

Review: Broadway's 'Mrs. Doubtfire' follows safe formula
Review: Broadway's 'Mrs. Doubtfire' follows safe formula

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — One sure sign that Broadway is bouncing back is the arrival of new shows based on hit movies. The latest is “Mrs. Doubtfire” — a sweetly clumsy valentine to broken families from the mid-1990s that arrives in the fraught 2020s.

EXPLAINER: Jussie Smollett's turn to testify. Will he?
EXPLAINER: Jussie Smollett's turn to testify. Will he?

  • By DON BABWIN - Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — After two brothers spent hours telling a jury how Jussie Smollett paid them to carry out a fake racist and anti-gay attack on himself in downtown Chicago, the big question when the actor's trial resumes Monday will be whether or not he will tell his side of the story.

Montgomery rap artist speaks in a new way through kids’ book

  • By SHANNON HEUPEL, Montgomery Advertiser

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — There was a time during the pandemic when Jacoby Browder, a Birmingham native who grew up around Prattville, was unemployed for around seven months. Add to that the pressure of being the non-working partner in a relationship and caring for a child, and Browder found h…

Grand Ole Opry country singer Stonewall Jackson dies at 89

  • AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country musician Stonewall Jackson, who sang on the Grand Ole Opry for more than 50 years and had No. 1 hits with “Waterloo” and others, died Saturday after a long battle with vascular dementia. He was 89.