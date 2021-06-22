Peanuts

Peanuts
0
0
0
0
0

Angelina Jolie visits Burkina Faso as U.N. Special Envoy
Entertainment
AP

Angelina Jolie visits Burkina Faso as U.N. Special Envoy

  • By LUDIVINE LANIEPCE and SAM MEDNICK Associated Press

GOUDOUBO, Burkina Faso (AP) — Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has visited war-weakened Burkina Faso to show solidarity with people who continue to welcome the displaced, despite grappling with their own insecurity, and said the world isn’t doing enough to help.