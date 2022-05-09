Peanuts

Chef Mario Batali on trial in Boston sexual misconduct case
Chef Mario Batali on trial in Boston sexual misconduct case

  • By PHILIP MARCELO - Associated Press

Celebrity chef Mario Batali's pandemic-delayed sexual misconduct trial is opening in Boston. Batali has pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault and battery. The case involves allegations he forcibly kissed and groped a woman at a Boston restaurant in 2017 after inviting her to take a selfie together. Lawyers for Batali and his accuser didn’t comment ahead of trial. Jury selection begins Monday. His lawyers previously said the charge is without merit. If convicted, Batali could face up to 2 1/2 years in jail, and have to register as a sex offender. Once a Food Network fixture, Batali's career crumbled amid sexual misconduct allegations. Four women accused him of inappropriate touching in 2017. 

‘Doctor Strange 2’ conjures up biggest opening of 2022
‘Doctor Strange 2’ conjures up biggest opening of 2022

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

The summer movie season is off to a blockbuster start thanks to “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.” The superhero extravaganza grossed an estimated $185 million in ticket sales in its first weekend in U.S. and Canadian theaters, the Walt Disney Co. said Sunday. Not only did it more than double the opening of the first “Doctor Strange,” which opened to $85 million in 2016, it’s also the biggest opener of the year, ahead of “The Batman’s” $134 million, the second biggest of the pandemic, behind “Spider-Man: Far From Home’s” $260.1 million, and the sixth biggest of all time globally. 

Mickey Gilley, who helped inspire 'Urban Cowboy,' dies at 86

  • AP

Country star Mickey Gilley has died. He was 86. He was known for such hits as “Window Up Above" and for the Texas honky-tonk he owned that inspired the hit film “Urban Cowboy." Based on an Esquire magazine article about two regulars at Gilley's, the film starred John Travolta and Debra Winger and inspired a nationwide wave of Western-themed clubs. Gilley also had some famous relatives, including cousins Jerry Lee Lewis, the rock ‘n' roll pioneer; and evangelist Jimmy Swaggart. Gilley's other hits include “City Lights" and “Don't the Girls All Get Prettier at Closing Time."