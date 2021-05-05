Peanuts

My worst moment: ‘Saturday Night Live’, ‘Shrill’ star Aidy Bryant and the audience member who shouted ‘This is horrible!’ mid-show

  • Nina Metz Chicago Tribune (TNS)

When the creative team behind “Shrill” mapped out the show’s third season, premiering on Hulu this week, they were unaware it would also be the series’ final season. “But actually I kind of love the way it ends,” said star and co-creator Aidy Bryant. “I feel really satisfied by how things end up.”

After years, court hands tax win to Michael Jackson heirs

  • By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A U.S. tax court has handed a major victory to the estate of Michael Jackson in a years-long battle, finding that the IRS wildly inflated the value at the time of his death of Jackson's assets and image, leading to an estate tax bill for his heirs that was far too high.

What to stream: 'The Boy from Medellin' and other great music documentaries

  • Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)

This Friday, May 7, “The Boy from Medellín,” a documentary about the Colombian reggaeton superstar J Balvin drops on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by acclaimed documentarian Matthew Heineman, the film chronicles the week leading up to Balvin’s first solo performance at the stadium in Medellín…