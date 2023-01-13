The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
- AP
Lisa Marie Presley, a singer, Elvis’ only daughter and a dedicated keeper of her father’s legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54. Presley’s death was confirmed by her mother, Priscilla, who called her daughter "the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.” Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, shared her father’s brooding charisma. She followed him professionally, releasing her own rock albums in the 2000s, and appearing on stage with Pat Benatar and Richard Hawley among others. She was married four times, including to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage. She had four children.
- AP
Justin Roiland, who created the animated series “Rick and Morty” and provides the voices of the two title characters, is awaiting trial on charges of domestic violence against a former girlfriend. A criminal complaint obtained by The Associated Press from prosecutors in Orange County, California, charges Roiland with two felony counts. The charges date to 2020 but did not become widely known until NBC News reported them Thursday. Roiland has pleaded not guilty and an email seeking comment from his attorney was not immediately returned. The animated sci-fi sitcom “Rick and Morty” has aired for six seasons on Cartoon Network.
- By LARRY NEUMEISTER and JOCELYN NOVECK - Associated Press
Thom Browne emerged from a New York courthouse victorious over sportswear giant Adidas in a battle over stripes. A smiling Browne told The Associated Press on Thursday that he hopes the preservation of his striped designs on luxury athletic clothing and accessories inspires others whose work is challenged by larger clothing producers. Adidas had sued Browne over the stripes on his activewear, which the company said infringed on its own well-known trademark. In a statement after the jury's verdict, an Adidas spokesperson promised to “continue to vigilantly enforce our intellectual property, including filing any appropriate appeals.”
- By STEVE KARNOWSKI - Associated Press
Gov. Tim Walz has signed his first bill of the 2023 session. The legislation he approved Thursday is intended to simplify tax filing and save money for hundreds of thousands of Minnesota residents and businesses, including people with student loans and companies that received pandemic aid. The measure brings the state's tax code into conformity with federal tax rules. It’s one of several that legislative leaders have fast-tracked since convening last week. Bills on issues from abortion rights to unemployment benefits for laid-off miners are also moving quickly through the legislative process and are expected to hit the governor’s desk soon.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and Sony Pictures' "The Woman King" led the 54th NAACP Image Awards nominations Thursday, scoring 12 and nine nominations, respectively.
- By STEFANIE DAZIO and KRISTIN M. HALL - Associated Press
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Comedy series "Minx" will get another chance with viewers a month after its run was abruptly, and unexpectedly, cut short at HBO Max.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Soulja Boy has defended and 50 Cent has apologized to fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion after Tory Lanez was found guilty last month of shooting the "Savage" hit-maker in 2020.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
J.R. Moehringer, the ghostwriter on Prince Harry's explosive tell-all "Spare", is defending factual errors and inconsistencies in the just-published memoir.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Riverdance” creator Michael Flatley is battling an “aggressive form of cancer,” his team announced.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
It’s the next episode for Dr. Dre’s music.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Nick Carter has paid tribute to his late younger brother Aaron Carter with a song released two months after the former child star’s death.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 7, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2023 NPD Group.
- By The Associated Press
US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW for week ending 1/7/2023
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Oscar chances for “Top Gun: Maverick” just went into hyperdrive. The high-flying blockbuster, along with Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and “Tár” have all been nominated for the Producers Guild of America’s top honor. The organization announced the contenders on Thursday. The Producers Guild nominates 10 films annually for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures. Also nominated were “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Elvis,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and “The Whale.” Awards will be handed out Feb. 25 at an untelevised ceremony in Los Angeles.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Best known for playing Maxine Shaw on the iconic sitcom “Living Single,” Erika Alexander is making her directorial debut with the documentary “The Big Payback,” about the first tax-funded reparations bill that passed in Evanston. The film airs on PBS’ “Independent Lens” on Martin L…
- AP
Major League Baseball hired a high-ranking executive from the Sinclair Broadcast Group as the sport deals with concern over the future of regional sports networks in an era of cord-cutting. Billy Chambers will start with MLB on Feb. 1 in the newly created position of executive vice president for local media. Kenny Gersh was promoted by MLB to executive vice president of media and business development from executive vice president of business development, a role he had held since September 2020. Chambers spent 20 years with Fox Sports Media Group, rising to chief financial officer, then moved to Sinclair.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Early on in "No Bears," his brilliant, furious and despairing new movie, the Iranian writer-director Jafar Panahi draws a line in the sand. Under cover of darkness, Panahi, here playing a semi-fictional version of himself, arrives on a hill near Iran's northwestern edge, so close that he can…
- Ernie Suggs - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — Fresh off seeing his mother and grandmother enshrined forever at Spelman College, filmmaker and Morehouse College graduate Spike Lee has announced a new fellowship program for Atlanta University Center graduates.
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
Fans around the globe are mourning the loss of Jeff Beck, the legendary guitarist who died Tuesday after reportedly contracting bacterial meningitis.