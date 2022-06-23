Phones in serial killer movies are usually used by the deranged hunters to taunt the police or carefully tell victims how they’ll die. But in “The Black Phone” it’s the other way around, fitting for a horror-thriller that flips many of the genre’s formulas. Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy says what makes Scott Derrickson’s latest film stand out is perfectly capturing the often raw ’70s and an utter respect for the world of kids. Every adult is either dismissive and distant — or downright murderous. At its center is the fraternity of teen victims and the bond between sister and brother. The R-rated film opens Friday.