A California appeals court has revived lawsuits from two men who allege Michael Jackson sexually abused them when they were boys. California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal found Friday that the lawsuits of Wade Robson and James Safechuck should not have been dismissed by a lower court. The judges say the men can legally claim that workers for the two Jackson-owned corporations named as defendants in the cases had a responsibility to protect them. Attorneys for the estate of the late pop star said the allegations were untrue, and that it did not make legal sense for Jackson’s own employees to be expected to protect children from their boss.