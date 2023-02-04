The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
Joe Edwards, who chronicled Tennessee news for more than 40 years as a newsman for The Associated Press and helped “Rocky Top” become a state song, has died. He was 75. Edwards' longtime AP colleague, Paul Randall Dickerson, said Edwards’ wife called him on Friday to share the news. Edwards wrote about country music, sports and a variety of other topics during his AP career, which was spent entirely in Nashville. Edwards documented the ascent of country music through interviews with stars ranging from Dolly Parton to Taylor Swift. He wrote the AP’s Nashville Sound country music column from 1975 to 1992 and did commentary for The Nashville Network cable TV station in the 1980s.
- By GISELA SALOMON - Associated Press
Mexican actor Pablo Lyle has been sentenced to five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter after fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation in Miami in 2019. The sentence handed down Friday came almost four years after Lyle was charged with murder in the death of a man he struck during a traffic incident. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez announced the sentence two months after rejecting the actor's request for a new trial and upholding the guilty verdict reached by a jury in October.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Just a week after Priscilla Presley contested the will of her late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, the ex-wife of legendary singer Elvis Presley is addressing rumors of a family rift head on and telling fans to ignore "the noise."
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Weeks after announcing the end of Panic! at the Disco, musician Brendon Urie is starting for another venture: fatherhood.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Jay-Z and DJ Khaled will reportedly perform “God Did” at Sunday’s Grammy Award presentation in Los Angeles.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Maybe his heart will go on?
- AP
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar. Week of 2/6/2023
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Austin Butler is ready to leave Elvis Presley's famous Southern twang behind, after years of embodying the King of Rock 'n' Roll for the movie "Elvis."
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi was released from prison in Tehran on Friday.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
The Cannes award-winner “Close” from Belgian writer-director Lukas Dhont (“Girl”) is a sad tale of innocence and loss. The protagonists are 13-year-old boys who are inseparable. At school, they are teased, sometimes in an ugly manner, about being gay. This causes one of the boys, Leo (a reve…
- By The Associated Press
This week’s new entertainment releases include an album from Paramore that shows off the band's funkier side, the Academy Award-nominated documentary “All That Breathes” about Indian brothers who heal birds of prey, and two rom-coms just in time for Valentine's Day — “Your Place or Mine” on Netflix and “Somebody I Used to Know” on Amazon Prime Video. There's also a documentary on the infamous thief known as “Murf the Surf" and an attempt to boost the Harry Potter universe with the video game Hogwarts Legacy, an ambitious open-world adventure set at the school of magic in the 1800s.
- By GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press
R&B music seems more explicit, but is it really? Well, it's complicated. R&B is both competitive and collaborative with hip-hop and its more expressive lyrics. With the two often merging and singers and rappers appearing in the same categories, the Grammys eventually added a new category, melodic rap. Colby Tyner, senior vice president of programming at Radio One and Reach Media, says there was once “a clear separation of church and state'' but now the genres are ”a little bit together and so the music reflects it.” Advances in technology allow artists to bypass radio play and reach listeners directly, eliminating the need for “clean″ censors. The 65th annual Grammy Awards will air Sunday on CBS and Paramount+.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Dwayne Johnson says "angels of mercy watched over" his mother Ata Johnson early Thursday morning when she was involved in a Los Angeles car accident.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Music's biggest night is back in Los Angeles after the pandemic upended the last few ceremonies.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Actor Taylor Lautner can't seem to let go of Kanye West's infamous interaction with singer Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, more than a decade after the fiasco shocked viewers.
- By STEVEN WINE - Associated Press
The album “Lost Voices” features new songs written in the past tense, and serves as a soundtrack to neglected chapters in American history. The tunes come from the singer-storyteller team of Tim Stafford, best known for his work with the bluegrass band Blue Highway, and Thomm Jutz, a classically trained native of Germany whose music is classically Americana. The duo sought to bring to life forgotten voices, and they pay tribute to Appalachian women, Navajo code talkers and Black baseball barnstormers, among others. Associated Press reviwer Steven Wine says Stafford and Jutz pair carefully crafted images and details with equally vivid melodies.
‘One Fine Morning’ review: Léa Seydoux illuminates Parisian story of family obligations, guarded hearts and a sexual reawakening
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Some actors relish the act of performance in delightfully showy and externalized ways. Their brio provokes our enjoyment, and while all sorts of subtle and humanizing details may come from that delight in sheer invention, the work is big. Juicy. Like a peach, picked and then devoured by Cate…
- By RONALD BLUM - AP Sports Writer
The first English-language television broadcast of the U.S. men’s soccer team in its new media contract was seen by 416,000 viewers on TNT. Last Saturday’s 0-0 exhibition draw against Colombia was seen by 540,000 in its Spanish-language broadcast on Telemundo for a combined audience of 956,000, according to Nielsen. The first men’s game under the contract was a 2-1 friendly loss to Serbia on Jan. 25. It was streamed with English commentary on HBO Max, which didn't release viewer figures. The U.S. Soccer Federation began eight-year agreements last month with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports for English and Telemundo for Spanish.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — When it comes to awards shows, Molly Tuttle knows the line about how it's an honor just to be nominated. What she found out only recently, though, is that the way you're nominated can be its own reward.