The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:

The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

Actor Julian Sands missing in Southern California mountains
AP

Actor Julian Sands missing in Southern California mountains

  • AP

Authorities say actor Julian Sands, who starred in the Oscar nominated film “A Room With a View," has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday that crews are using helicopters and drones to search for Sands. He was reported missing Friday on a trail on Mt. Baldy. The ground search has been suspended since Saturday because of dangerous conditions, and will be resumed when it's safe. Sands starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter in the 1989 British romance “A Room With a View,” and had major roles in the films “Arachnophobia," “Naked Lunch” and “Leaving Las Vegas.”

Review: Jesse Eisenberg directs a moving mother-son tale
AP

Review: Jesse Eisenberg directs a moving mother-son tale

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Jesse Eisenberg makes his feature directing debut with “When You Finish Saving the World,” starring Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard as mother and teenage son. They are immensely privileged but still struggle to connect while pursuing stand-in relationships outside of the home. “Eisenberg, who has already proven himself to be a talented, unsparing writer, shows promise as a director. He has not made a flashy art film, but a smart, biting and occasionally sweet character piece about unlikable characters that you still may want to root for,” writes Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr in her review. The R-rated film opens in theaters Friday.

AP

'Night Court' and 'That '90s Show' welcome back the age of pre-prestige TV

  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

It's impossible to generalize about television except to say that there's too much of it, but here and there, in a small way, we seem to be experiencing something of a neoclassical phase. Reheating old series and seasoning them to modern tastes — often to make them darker, more psychological…

AP

Movie review: 'Alice, Darling' shines rare light on emotionally abusive relationship

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

The comma makes all the difference in the title “Alice, Darling.” It’s not an endearment, but rather, depending on what’s next, could be a request, a behest, an entreaty, perhaps even a demand, an order or a backhanded compliment. The title’s grammatical structure is a clever bit of wordplay…

AP

Meg Medina is new ambassador for young people's literature

  • AP

Novelist Meg Medina is the new National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, a selection made by the Library of Congress. Medina, a Cuban American whose books include the acclaimed middle grade novel “Merci Suárez Changes Gears,” is the eighth National Ambassador. Medina, the first Hispanic ambassador, succeeds Jason Reynolds and will serve a 2-year term. She hopes to build relationships between families and libraries and host ”book talks” with kids around the country. Previous ambassadors include Jacqueline Woodson, Walter Dean Myers and Katherine Paterson.