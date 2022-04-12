- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The return of our preeminent pranksters following more than a decade's absence tops the DVD releases for the week of April 19.
- Scott Mervis - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
PITTSBURGH — Mark Wenner discovered the blues while he was in high school in Bethesda, Maryland, and started messing around with harmonica, in part, because of a 1965 recording of “Born in Chicago” by the Paul Butterfield Blues Band.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By The Associated Press
-
Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean were the big winners at the CMT music awards. Underwood and Aldean won video of the year and collaborative video of the year Monday night for their duet “If I Didn’t Love You” on the show from Nashville, Tennessee that uses fan votes to honor the best in country music videos. Other winners included Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson, Maddie & Tae, Parker McCollum and George Strait.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
-
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow has some good news and bad news for her fans. She returned Monday from a two-month hiatus and will work her five-night schedule for the rest of the month. But starting in May, MSNBC's most popular personality says she will be on TV only one night a week — Monday. The other nights, MSNBC will rotate in guest hosts. Maddow says that for big news events and the weeks leading up to the midterm election, she will work more. At least MSNBC has her part of the time: CNN is still figuring out what to do in its 9 p.m. Eastern hour after Chris Cuomo was fired in December.
- AP
-
Britney Spears, less than five months after her conservatorship ended, announced on Instagram that she’s pregnant, and apparently married. But some fans were left confused by her lengthy post Monday. Spears said she had gained weight after a trip to Maui with Sam Asghari but recently gained it back, leading Asghari to joke about a food pregnancy. But she said she took a pregnancy test and it was positive. The pop star also confused fans when she referred to “my husband” in the post. The 40-year-old Spears and the 28-year-old Asghari were engaged last September after dating for five years. Spears has two teen boys with ex Kevin Federline.
- David Matthews - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Superstar singer Britney Spears announced a new pregnancy Monday on Instagram.
- Amanda Kondolojy - Orlando Sentinel (TNS)
-
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jackie Siegel, the wife of Westgate Resorts founder David Siegel, and star of the documentary “Queen of Versailles” is back in a new show that once again follows the construction of the family’s massive 90,000 square-foot mega-mansion named “Versailles.”
Baltimore filmmaker John Waters does his worst in local art show that highlights the rude, crude, lewd and just plain wrong
- Mary Carole McCauley - The Baltimore Sun (TNS)
-
BALTIMORE — John Waters has something he wants to get off his chests.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Social media sensation JoJo Siwa was nominated for a Kids’ Choice Award this year and has been a key member of the Nickelodeon family since 2017.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Welcome to the Upside Down, Brooklyn.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
SAN DIEGO — Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ 2022 summer U.S. “Raising the Roof” concert tour is adding some additional roofs to raise, starting with a mid-August date in San Diego.
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
MINNEAPOLIS — Prince vetoed a statue, too concerned that people might deface it. But the unpredictable, controlling music icon was OK with somehow being commemorated in his hometown. Well before he died, he approved a mural that will finally come to fruition next month on a downtown Minneapo…
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
A “devastated” Kelsea Ballerini is stuck at home instead of hosting the CMT Music Awards after catching COVID-19.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The longtime wife of Billy Ray Cyrus — and mother of pop stars Miley and Noah Cyrus — filed for divorce last week, according to a new report.
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Jada Pinkett Smith stunned at her first appearance since the Oscars on Saturday, sporting a show-stealing strapless, glittering gold gown at the opening of the Rhimes Performing Arts Center and the Debbie Allen Dance Academy.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Almost four months after Chris Noth was fired from “The Equalizer” over multiple allegations of sexual assault, his character finally suffered an unsanctimonious goodbye.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Billboards promoting Travis Scott’s upcoming album appeared near the festival grounds for Coachella, where the rapper was previously expected to perform.
- Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
It's up for debate whether the Kardashian-Jenner family's brief absence from reality TV has made the heart grow fonder, especially since their flagship E! series began to fizzle near the end. But one thing's for certain: There's still plenty of keeping up to do with the headlines they inspire.
- By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press
-
Newly graduated from Tuskegee, Civil Townsend takes on her first job as a nurse at a family planning clinic in 1973. She’s ready to make a difference and help the women in her community. But her very first case tests her in a way that will haunt her for decades to come. “Take My Hand” by Dolen Perkins-Valdez explores the complex psychological impact of making decisions about reproduction or, conversely, having those decisions made for you without consent. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says the novel's detailed descriptions and wealth of historical references command rapt attention. “Take My Hand” is scheduled for release on Tuesday.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Earlier this month, Jesse Tyler Ferguson got a private tour of hallowed ground — Yankee Stadium. He and the cast of the Broadway revival of the baseball-themed “Take Me Out” got to walk on the grass and soak in the silent stands. Ferguson says he wasn’t expecting to be as moved as he was. Life was imitating art since the last scene of Richard Greenberg’s play is a private moment in an empty Yankee Stadium. “Take Me Out” explores what happens when Major League Baseball’s MVP comes out as gay, tracing the way that news unsettles the team and unleashes toxic prejudices.