- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
Elton John rocketed toward retirement at Dodger Stadium. He played the last of a three-night stand in Los Angeles at a concert Sunday night, and emerged for his encores in a bedazzled, Dodger-themed bathrobe. It was a callback to the sequined Dodgers uniform he wore at his historic concerts at the stadium in 1975. The two-hour show ended with a rousing rendition of “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” that left some in the crowd of more than 50,000 in tears. John brought his husband and two young sons to the stage before the final song and told the audience, saying spending time with them is “why I'm retiring.”
- Lana Ferguson - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
DALLAS — Actor and MMA fighter Jason David Frank, best known for his role in the “Power Rangers” franchise, died Sunday. He was 49.
- AP
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced a $1 million donation to the Elton John AIDS Foundation during one of the star’s weekend performances at Dodger Stadium, the last North American stop on his final tour. The team’s principal owner, Mark Walter, and Dodgers co-owner Billie Jean King presented a symbolic giant check at Saturday night’s show. John thanked the team for its generosity and called Dodger Stadium “an iconic venue which has meant so much to me and my career.” John made his 1970 U.S. debut at a local nightclub, the Troubadour, and surged to stardom, famously appearing at Dodger Stadium in sequined Dodgers uniforms in 1975.
- AP
Leaders of the Philly Pops say the decades-old orchestra will cease operations after the current 2022-23 season. The organization cited a combination of circumstances including the “devastating” effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in prompting what it called the “difficult” decision. Longtime president Frank Giordano told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the organization had faced mounting vendor debt and depressed ticket sales since the end of the pandemic shutdown. The head of the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance said the impending shutdown will leave Philadelphia a "less vibrant city.' The orchestra has long been a staple of Independence Week celebrations with a concert of patriotic music and of the holiday season with an annual Christmas show.
- By KATE BRUMBACK - Associated Press
Federal prosecutors say reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were driven by greed as they engaged in an extensive bank fraud scheme and then hid their wealth from tax authorities while flaunting their lavish lifestyle. The Chrisleys gained fame with their show “Chrisley Knows Best.” They were found guilty on federal charges in June and are set to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross in a hearing that begins Monday and is likely to extend into Tuesday. Federal prosecutors say they should receive lengthy prison sentences. Lawyers for Todd Chrisley are asking for a considerably lighter prison sentence, while Julie Chrisley's lawyers have asked for no prison time at all.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Four standing ovations in one night might seem a little over-the-top, even by Hollywood standards, but at the Governors Awards Saturday night, where Michael J. Fox, Euzhan Palcy, Peter Weir and Diane Warren were celebrated with honorary Oscar statuettes, each moment felt worthy. After several pandemic-adjusted years, the annual event to hand out Honorary Oscar statuettes, put on by the Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, was back in full form at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on Saturday. The ballroom was teeming with stars including Tom Hanks, Viola Davis, Colin Farrell, Angela Bassett, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence and Michelle Yeoh.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
An archive of more than 40 letters a lovesick teenage Bob Dylan wrote to a high school girlfriend in the late 1950s sold this week for nearly $670 million, an auction house said.
- AP
Several hundred Ukrainians and sympathizers protesting the Russian invasion were joined by Ukrainian singer and 2004 Eurovision song contest winner Ruslana in marching through central Athens on Saturday. They were joined by a small group of Iranian protesters marching for women’s rights in Iran.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LAS VEGAS — This was worth the wait — and not only for the reasons Adele might've foreseen.
- AP
A collection of touching and sometimes prescient personal letters written by a young Bob Dylan to a high school girlfriend has been sold at auction to a renowned Portuguese bookshop for nearly $670,000. Auctioneer RR Auction says the Livraria Lello in Porto, Portugal plans to keep the archive of 42 handwritten letters totaling 150 pages complete and available for Dylan fans and scholars to study. Dylan, a Hibbing, Minnesota, native, wrote the letters to Barbara Ann Hewitt between 1957 and 1959 when he was still known as Bob Zimmerman. They provide an insight into a period of his life of which not much is known.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Filmmaker Trish Adlesic was in Pittsburgh celebrating her father’s 91st birthday on October 25, 2018. Two days later, a gunman walked into the nearby Tree of Life synagogue and killed 11 people in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. The “Gasland” filmmaker had been living in New York with her family, but after the shooting decided to come back to Pittsburgh to “get to work.” She’d stay there for the next three years, cultivating relationships with the survivors and families of the victims to make a film, “A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting,” which is currently streaming on HBO Max.
