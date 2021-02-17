Peanuts

Former Trump casino where stars played going out with a bang
  • By WAYNE PARRY Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — By mid-morning Wednesday, a spot on the Atlantic City Boardwalk where movie stars, athletes and rock stars used to party — and a future president honed his instincts for bravado and hype — will be reduced to a smoking pile of rubble.

+4
In 'Barb and Star,' an ode to middle-aged joy and culottes
  • By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

It’s hard to pin down exactly when Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo started dreaming up “ Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” but on some level it’s decades in the making. The friends and Oscar-nominated screenwriters have been drawn to middle aged characters going back to their days as young w…

UK performers say post-Brexit visa rules spell disaster
  • By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Leading British actors including Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart and Julie Walters warned the government on Tuesday that the U.K. culture sector faces irreparable damage unless artists can tour the European Union without visas.

What to stream after 'Nomadland'

  • Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)

Filmmaker Chloé Zhao’s highly anticipated, Frances McDormand-starring film “Nomadland” finally arrives on Hulu and in theaters Friday, after a slew of festival and critics’ groups laurels. This sensitive and immersive look at life on the road in the American West is at once an intimate portr…