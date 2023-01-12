The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
NEW YORK — CNN is getting its daytime anchors away from their desks.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Supermodel Tatjana Patitz, who graced the pages of magazines including British Vogue during the 1980s and ‘90s, has died. She was 56.
- Jessica Gelt - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — It's cringe-inducing when a deserving winner gets played off the stage by music in the middle of an impassioned acceptance speech during a Hollywood awards show.
‘I trusted them and they did not do their part’: Flo Rida takes stand in lawsuit against Celsius energy drink maker
- Shira Moolten - South Florida Sun Sentinel (TNS)
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Flo Rida’s “My House” resounded through a Broward courtroom Wednesday afternoon, then cut off.
- Rosa Cartagena - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — Fresh off a victorious night at the Golden Globes, Quinta Brunson announced that her beloved Philadelphia sitcom "Abbott Elementary" has been renewed for a third season. She tweeted the news on Wednesday.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
Milo Ventimiglia is leaving behind his beloved TV dad character, Jack Pearson, on “This is Us.” Next up? A stylish grifter in the upcoming series, “The Company You Keep.” Ventimiglia is an executive producer on the series. While he was happy to discard his mustache and high-waisted pants, he hasn't completely left “This is Us” behind though. He says he hired roughly 90% of the crew from the NBC drama for the new ABC show, which is a remake of Korean drama “My Fellow Citizens.” “The Company You Keep” debuts Feb. 19 on ABC.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
English guitar legend Jeff Beck, a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, has died at the age of 78. The cause appears to have been a sudden case of bacterial meningitis.
UK bans Demi Lovato poster after regulators rule image is ‘likely to cause serious offense to Christians’
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Posters promoting Demi Lovato’s latest album were banned in the U.K. after advertising regulators ruled the image “was likely to cause serious offense to Christians.”
- AP
No, the public has not tired of hearing about Prince Harry. Sales for “Spare” have placed the Duke of Sussex in some rarefied company. Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for his tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies,. That's a record pace for non-fiction from a company that also publishes Barack and Michelle Obama, whose “Becoming” needed a week to reach 1.4 million. Sales for “Spare” include hardcover, audiobook and e-book editions. “Spare” is Harry’s highly personal account the royal family and his relationship with the American actor Meghan Markle, who is now the Duchess of Sussex.
- Robert Snell - The Detroit News (TNS)
DETROIT — A federal judge Wednesday blocked Detroit Institute of Arts officials from moving or hiding a painting by Vincent van Gogh, less than 24 hours after a company that claims ownership sued the museum, saying the artwork had been missing for nearly six years until it was discovered on …
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Zendaya was among the notably absent celebrities who won awards at Tuesday's Golden Globe Awards, but the actor later took to social media to deliver her acceptance speech.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Fans braved cold temperatures in New York City this week to be in the "Late Show" audience during a live taping of Prince Harry's interview with Stephen Colbert.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
A guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock ‘n’ roll, Jeff Beck has died. He was 78. His representatives said in a statement Wednesday that Beck died Tuesday after "suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis. Beck influenced generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player’s guitar player. Beck first came to prominence as a member of the Yardbirds and then went out on his own in a solo career that incorporated hard rock, jazz, funky blues and even opera. He was known for his improvising, love of harmonics and the whammy bar on his preferred guitar, the Fender Stratocaster.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Reality television stars Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, known for the series “Chrisley Knows Best,” are still heading to prison next week despite efforts to challenge their fraud convictions.
- AP
- By ED WHITE - Associated Press
A judge has ordered a Detroit museum to hold onto an 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh. The order comes in response to a lawsuit by the painting's owner, who claims it has been missing for nearly six years. The painting is titled “The Novel Reader” or “The Reading Lady.” It's part of a rare van Gogh exhibit, which ends Jan. 22 at the Detroit Institute of Arts. Brokerarte Capital Partners and its sole proprietor, Gustavo Soter of Brazil, acquired the painting in 2017 for $3.7 million. But the lawsuit says a “third party” took possession of the art. A judge has barred the museum from moving it. A court hearing is set for Jan. 19. It could be worth more than $5 million.
- Mark Olsen and Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
With awards season kicking into high gear and Sundance about a week away, the South by Southwest Film and TV Festival released its initial program lineup on Wednesday. This year’s festival, running March 10 to 18, will open with “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” a fantasy-advent…
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jeremy Renner's sister has shared a promising update on the Marvel actor's recovery less than two weeks after he was severely wounded in a Nevada snowplow accident.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A few Kardashians will be alongside Tristan Thompson as he lays his mother to rest.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
After “Airplane!” “Airport,” “Up in the Air,” “Flight,” “Snakes on a Plane,” “Non-Stop” and “The Terminal,” we have finally arrived, like weary passengers reaching an unexotic destination, at “Plane.” The Gerard Butler thriller, straight and to the point, has dispensed with anything too complicated in its title. We can, no doubt, look forward to future installments like “Bus,” “Automobile” and, if we’re lucky, “Boat.” But if “Plane,” seems, well, kind of plain, it effectively reflects the ethos of Jean-François Richet’s straightforward and serviceable action flick, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. Man fly plane. Plane go down. Man (maybe) fly plane again.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott and Lil Wayne will be honored at the Recording Academy’s second annual Black Music Collective event during Grammy week next month. The academy announced Wednesday that the three Grammy winners and executive Sylvia Rhone will receive the Global Impact Award for their personal achievements in the music industry. The event will be held at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Feb. 2. The Black Music Collective is a group created in 2020 of prominent music industry leaders. The Grammy Awards will be held Feb. 5.
- By TOM KRISHER - AP Auto Writer
The head of the National Transportation Safety Board is expressing concern about the safety risks that heavy electric vehicles pose if they collide with lighter vehicles. Jennifer Homendy raised the issue in a speech Wednesday in Washington to the Transportation Research Board. She noted, by way of example, that an electric GMC Hummer weighs about 9,000 pounds, with a battery pack that alone weighs 2,900 pounds — roughly the entire weight of a typical Honda Civic. The extra weight that EVs typically carry stem from the outsize weight of their batteries. To achieve 300 or more miles of range per charge from an EV, batteries have to weigh thousands of pounds.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Gwen Stefani was given yet another opportunity to address her infamous appropriation of Japanese culture — specifically what she learned from the backlash — and completely botched it.