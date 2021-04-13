Peanuts

California's ArcLight and Pacific Theaters to close for good
AP

California's ArcLight and Pacific Theaters to close for good

  • By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

Hollywood’s theatrical business may be slowly rebounding but for some exhibitors the last year has been catastrophic. Pacific Theaters, which operates some 300 screens in California, including the beloved ArcLight theaters and the historic Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, said Monday that it will…

Colorado bill would prohibit traveling animal show

  • By PATTY NIEBERG Associated Press/Report for America

DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers moved closer to passing a bill that would prohibit using certain animals in traveling performances like circuses, facing opposition from livestock and rodeo groups who claim the measure threatens their livelihood and support from animal rights organizations.