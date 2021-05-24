Peanuts

Peanuts
0
0
0
0
0

+24
Rome band brings Eurovision back where song contests began
Entertainment
AP

Rome band brings Eurovision back where song contests began

  • By NICOLE WINFIELD Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Italy woke up Sunday to news that a glam rock band who got their start busking on Rome’s main shopping drag had won the Eurovision Song Contest and was bringing next year’s competition back to the place where Europe's song contests began.

Dua Lipa blasts group that condemned her for Mideast stance
Entertainment
AP

Dua Lipa blasts group that condemned her for Mideast stance

  • By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Singer Dua Lipa is blasting an organization that paid for a full-page ad in The New York Times that called her antisemitic for her support of Palestinians, saying it used her name “shamelessly” to “advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods and blatant misrepresentations.”