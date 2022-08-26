- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Longtime choir director Lynell Bright's classroom is a shrine to Stitch, the fluffy, feisty pet alien from Disney's "Lilo & Stitch." The deceptively adorable face of the mischievous extraterrestrial is "everywhere," she says. And when students discover her affinity, they buy her stuffed-…
- Jay Reddick - Orlando Sentinel (TNS)
Billy Corgan vividly remembers the rush he got when he first listened to the Beatles as a preteen in his Chicago basement. It’s a feeling that eventually propelled him to rock superstardom as lead singer of the Smashing Pumpkins.
After some heartbreak during the pandemic, jazz couple Mark and Anne Burnell find peace making music
- Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Time flies but music endures. A couple of weeks ago I could hear the voice of the late piano bar wizard Buddy Charles and he was saying, “There is something primitive about being close to live music. What makes it work is that people are inherently eager for intimacy.”
The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
Elton John and Britney Spears have collaborated for the first time, creating the slinky, club-ready single “Hold Me Closer” that sees the pop icons take old sounds and fashion something new. The funky, piano-driven single uses John’s 1971 hit “Tiny Dancer” as the skeleton and adds elements from his songs “The One” and “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” all with Spears voice soaring and fluttering. While John has been releasing new music in the past few years — including the 16-track 2021 album “The Lockdown Sessions” — the song represents Spear’s first new music since her 2016 album “Glory” and her first offering since the ending of her contentious conservatorship.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Not long after former child actor Jennette McCurdy ignited new allegations against Nickelodeon, the children’s television network is feeling the heat again.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The late “Star Trek” star Nichelle Nichols will travel to the final frontier, one last time.
- John Katsilometes - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)
LAS VEGAS — David Copperfield is performing a show after the show backstage at his eponymous theater at MGM Grand. It’s a meet and greet for a small group of VIPs and invited guests. Many are tourists and conventioneers, wowed after seeing Copperfield perform for the first time.
- AP
Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone has filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage. She filed a petition to end the marriage last week in a court in Palm Beach County, Florida, where the couple owns a home. The 76-year-old star of the “Rocky” and “Rambo” franchises and the 54-year-old businesswoman and former model married in London in 1997. It was the third marriage for him, the first for her. They have three daughters together, but all are adults, so there are no custody issues to resolve. They had dated for several years in the late 1980s and early 1990s before breaking up and reconciling.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
Do you really, really like stories?
- By The Associated Press
US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW for week ending 8/20/2022
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Joe E. Tata, the actor who famously played the Peach Pit’s wise owner Nat Bussichio in the 1990s drama “Beverly Hills, 90210,” has died at age 85.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Another longtime cast member is leaving the “Law & Order” franchise.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
There are no capes or tights in "Samaritan," a superhero movie that doesn't subscribe to the rules of modern superhero movies.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Snoop Dogg and Eminem are ready to bring a new reality to the MTV Video Music Awards.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Fox News host Sean Hannity is upset that the Biden administration’s efforts to alleviate student loan debt will benefit people on his staff who went to college.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 20, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Apparently some people are getting the chance to see "Batgirl" after all.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Emma Slater and Sasha Farber, the "Dancing With the Stars" pro dancers who got engaged on national television in 2016, have reportedly separated after four years of marriage.
Glen Powell feared ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ would be ‘derivative’ of the original: ‘There are a lot of ways to fail’
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
He had the need, the need to fulfill expectations.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Rapper Lil Tjay updated his fans on his condition Wednesday on social media for the first time since he was shot in New Jersey in June.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Lourdes Leon is following in her mother Madonna's footsteps by making new music under a single name.