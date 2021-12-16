- Suzy Exposito - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Many Latin artists emerged from the first throes of the pandemic taking bolder risks than ever before in their work — whether fashioning genres anew or confronting injustice at home and abroad.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Love it or hate it, the R-rated “The Hating Game” goes where rom-coms usually don’t — into the bedroom.
- Randall Roberts - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The chase for eyeballs has been a boon for eardrums.
LZ Granderson: How do you put God on the big screen? The Kurt Warner film starts by showing a life of faith
- LZ Granderson - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
There is a video making the rounds of a man in Kentucky playing the piano in the remains of a home after it was destroyed by one of the tornadoes that ripped through eight states Friday night. His name is Jordan Baize. His sister, Whitney Brown, posted the video.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
As the world slowly reopened after — well, amid — the pandemic, musicians naturally moved beyond themselves this year to ponder ideas of identity and community.
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By AARON MORRISON - Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Following a year of professional milestones born of her work on America’s history of slavery, Pulitzer Prize-winning Black journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones said she is clear-eyed about her mission to force a reckoning around the nation’s self-image.
- By MICHAEL R. SISAK - Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York appeals court blasted Manhattan prosecutors Wednesday for filling out Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial last year with what one judge deemed “incredibly prejudicial testimony” from women whose allegations weren’t part of the criminal charges against him — a strategy th…
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Patrick King wants the record to show that “Sex and the City” had a “slow burn of a love affair" with viewers on its way to becoming, eventually, an adored success.
- By DAN GELSTON - AP Sports Writer
-
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Meek Mill crouched on the court before a Philadelphia 76ers game and grabbed the hand of a shy 7-year-old boy for a quiet chat before more kids swarmed the rapper for a photo.
- AP
-
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge on Wednesday determined a lawyer for Infowars host Alex Jones broke attorney conduct rules during the deposition of a witness, as part of a defamation lawsuit against Jones for calling the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax.
- David Matthews - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Nick Cannon had to make a tough decision along with the mother of his now-deceased five-month-old son, who died last week of cancer.
- By ADRIAN SAINZ - Associated Press
-
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Family and friends of slain rapper Young Dolph remembered him Wednesday as a loving father, skilled businessman and generous philanthropist at a ceremony renaming a street for him in the same area of Memphis where he grew up and also was gunned down last month.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Musician Billie Eilish has revealed that she started watching porn at age 11. But she’s talking about it now not as a point of pride but as a cautionary tale because, she says, it messed with her understanding of sex and “destroyed” her brain.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Ben Affleck recently said his marriage to Jennifer Garner drove him to drink. But Twitter remembers when she drove him to rehab.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
According to “Red Rocket,” the latest movie — raunchy, restless, cinematically vital — from writer-director Sean Baker, the oil refinery Gulf Coast town of Texas City, Texas offers limited options to a guy like Mikey Saber.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s not often that two actors inhabit the same role seamlessly in a movie. But in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley play a woman in vastly different chapters in her life with a rare harmony.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
bell hooks, the influential writer, feminist, poet and cultural critic who popularized intersectionality with works such as "Ain't I a Woman," "All About Love," "Bone Black," "Feminist Theory" and "Communion: The Female Search for Love," died Wednesday. She was 69.
- AP
-
NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera is requiring audience and employees to receive COVID-19 booster shots for entry starting Jan. 17.
- By CHEVEL JOHNSON - Associated Press
-
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — After a two-year absence brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the Essence Festival is planning its return to New Orleans next summer.
- AP
-
NEW YORK (AP) — bell hooks, the groundbreaking author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics and politics were intertwined made her among the most influential thinkers of her time, has died. She was 69.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After slogging through a universally difficult 2020 and with Christmas approaching, Gloria Calderón Kellett sought out a trusted form of escape.