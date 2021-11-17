- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — An emerging young filmmaker is also very much in demand in the book world. Nick Brooks has reached a seven-figure deal for his young adult thriller “Promise Boys,” in which three boys at a Washington, D.C., charter school investigate the murder of their principal, and learn h…
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — A Guatemalan publisher is being honored by the Association of American Publishers for its work in defending freedom of expression.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife" — the direct cinematic follow-up to the 1984 classic — is haunted, of course. But not in a good way.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Miramax filed a lawsuit Tuesday against director Quentin Tarantino over the director's plans to create and auction off a series of NFTs based on his work on “Pulp Fiction."
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
National treasure LeVar Burton has been tapped to host a game show. And before you ask: No, it’s not “Jeopardy!”
Alec Baldwin under new pressure: George Clooney says he should have checked gun, conservatives call for arrest
- Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)
George Clooney said he doesn’t know Alec Baldwin well, doesn’t believe he or anyone else on the set of “Rust” intended “to do anything wrong” and calls the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins “a terrible accident.”
- AP
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A longtime University of Michigan violin professor pleaded guilty to transporting an underage girl across states lines for sex back in 2002, authorities said Tuesday.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Adele attracted 10.3 million viewers to a busy Sunday night special where she debuted new music, facilitated a marriage proposal and dished with Oprah Winfrey about her divorce and workout routine.
- Wendy Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Netflix on Tuesday began rolling out weekly reports on top shows and movies by number of hours viewed on the streaming service after receiving feedback that it should be more transparent.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Bloody hell!
- Chris Megerian - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The bountiful genre of Donald Trump books now has another entry, courtesy of Jonathan Karl. As the chief Washington correspondent for ABC News, he's covered Trump since the start of his presidential campaign. Now he assesses the wreckage of the presidency in " Betrayal: The Final Act of the …
- AP
JERUSALEM (AP) — An 86-year-old woman who survived mass roundups and massacres of Jews as a child in Romania was crowned on Tuesday Israel’s “Miss Holocaust Survivor.”
'King Richard' review: Will Smith hits the mark as father of tennis champs Venus and Serena Williams
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
There's a lovely pair of sounds that you hear throughout "King Richard," Reinaldo Marcus Green's endearing film about the upbringing of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams: a thwock, of a tennis ball perfectly meeting a racket's strings, and a gasp, from the hardworking athlete swingi…
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Get out your pink bowtie. It’s back to work.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Nike has paused plans to release its latest shoe collaboration with Travis Scott after 10 people died at the rapper’s Astroworld Festival and mounting lawsuits.
- AP
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Pops Orchestra is returning to Symphony Hall next month for its holiday concert series in front of a live audience for the first time in two years, the orchestra announced Tuesday.
‘The Power of the Dog’ review: Benedict Cumberbatch stars in 1925 Montana-set drama, reminding us that ‘West’ rhymes with ‘Repressed’
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
The gorgeous Otago region of New Zealand makes for one hell of a 1925 Montana in “The Power of the Dog,” the first feature written and directed by Jane Campion since “Bright Star” 12 years ago.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Actor Heath Freeman, best known for playing the first serial killer on “Bones,” has died.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
According to actor Daniel Baldwin, his older brother Alec Baldwin is “a target” being attacked for his political views in the wake of the “Rust” shooting.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When a new "Ghostbusters" movie is coming soon to theaters, who ya gonna call?
Andrew Garfield, Lin-Manuel Miranda on honoring one of Broadway’s most influential artists with ‘Tick, Tick ... Boom!’ film
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Lin-Manuel Miranda was a 21-year-old aspiring artist when the “Tick, Tick... Boom!” stage musical blew his mind.