Vatican Museum restorers are working to remove centuries of grime from the largest known bronze statue of the ancient world: the gilded Hercules Mastai Righetti. The 13-foot-tall (four-meter-tall) figure of the half-human Roman god has stood in the same niche for more than 150 years. It has barely garnered notice among other antiquities because of the dark coating it had acquired. Its discovery in 1864 made global headlines. The colossal Hercules was revered in its own day too because it had been struck by lightning. The Romans believed that being struck by lightning imbued the statue with divinity. The Vatican experts working to bring back its sheen say the statue is glorious. Museum-goers will be able to decide for themselves come December.