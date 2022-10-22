Meghan Trainor is back with her doo-wop pop that made her famous, but now as a mother and wife, she's imparting all she learned along the way. Her new album “Takin' It Back” has moment of bursting confidence, self doubt and sadness with a sprinkle of reassuring reality. The Associated Press' Martina Inchingolo writes in a review that beginning to end, the album feels like a therapy session with Trainor holding a mirror to our fears. Songs like “Don't I Make It Look Easy” address the filter of reality and showing the best part of herself to the world, even when it feels like a lie.