After outrage over Taylor Swift tickets, reforms has been slow across the US
After outrage over Taylor Swift tickets, reforms has been slow across the US

  • By ADAM BEAM - Associated Press

Many of the major reforms to ticket sellers in the U.S. have failed to pass this year. The proposals were inspired in part by complaints from fans who were unable to buy tickets last fall to Taylor Swift's summer stadium tour. The outrage prompted Congressional hearings and bills in state legislatures to better protect consumers. A proposal in Congress has failed so far to advance in the U.S. Senate. Legislation in Colorado was vetoed by the governor after drawing concerns from consumer groups. Legislation in California has been narrowed to a single bill that would ban hidden fees.

ESPN networks go dark on Charter Spectrum cable systems on busy night for sports
ESPN networks go dark on Charter Spectrum cable systems on busy night for sports

  • By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer

ESPN is among a number of Disney Entertainment channels that have gone dark on Charter Spectrum cable systems. The channels went off the air Thursday night due to a carriage dispute between the nation’s second-largest cable TV provider and Disney. Charter Spectrum is the major carrier in New York and Los Angeles, among numerous other cities. ESPN was carrying a college football game between Florida and No. 14 Utah while ESPN2 was showing the U.S. Open tennis tournament when the channels went dark for Charter Spectrum's 14.7 million subscribers.

Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys facing civil lawsuits in Vegas alleging sexual assault decades ago
Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys facing civil lawsuits in Vegas alleging sexual assault decades ago

  • By KEN RITTER - Associated Press

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter is facing two civil lawsuits in Las Vegas brought separately by women who allege he sexually assaulted them in 2001 and 2003. Carter and his attorneys won a favorable ruling Wednesday in a countersuit stemming from the first case, filed last December. With Carter in court, a judge declined to dismiss his accusations that three people, including his accuser and another woman who lost a bid to have Carter prosecuted during the #MeToo wave of 2017 have defamed and conspired against him. The second case was filed Monday. It alleges that Carter raped a Pennsylvania girl on his Florida-based yacht in 2003, when she was 15. Carter, through his lawyers, denies the allegations.

ESPN's 'College GameDay' is facing changes and increased competition from Fox
ESPN's 'College GameDay' is facing changes and increased competition from Fox

  • By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer

“College GameDay” has continued its reign as the preeminent Saturday college football pregame show. But the ESPN franchise goes into its 37th year with the most changes it has had going into a season while facing competition from Fox and its upstart “Big Noon Kickoff.” The core of the “GameDay” lineup is back with host Rece Davis and analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard and Lee Corso. But it will still have a different look.

Returning series, game shows, documentaries and Trump: TV for every taste this fall

  • Lorraine Ali and Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Though television brings out new shows any old time, we continue to think of it as a thing with seasons. We remain compelled by the promise of fall, when the broadcast networks bring in their harvest, as other platforms continue their year-round run of releases. We greet the fall season with…

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 26, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.

