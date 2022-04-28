Peanuts

Disney 'metaverse' begins to take shape

  • Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Walt Disney Co. has brought its characters to life in its theme parks and expanded its franchises through streaming services.

Reality TV figure facing sex trafficking charge in Las Vegas

  • AP

Police in Las Vegas say a rapper and former reality TV figure is facing a felony sex trafficking charge in an ongoing criminal investigation alleging that he used his large social media following to recruit women as prostitutes. Records showed Wednesday that Kevin Lamont Barnes Jr. was arrested Monday and released Tuesday without bail from the Clark County Detention Center pending a preliminary hearing of evidence May 10. Barnes is 37 and uses the name Chopper. He was featured on the early 2000’s MTV reality series “Making the Band.” It's not immediately clear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. Barnes became part of the hip-hop group Da Band, formed by Sean “P. Diddy” Combs.

Disney government in dark about effect of law dissolving it

  • By MIKE SCHNEIDER and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE - Associated Press

At the first meeting of Disney World’s private government since Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a measure to dissolve it next year, officials were still confused about what the new legislation meant. The administrator of the Reedy Creek Improvement District told its board of supervisors Wednesday that the expansion of a solar power program would likely be delayed because a developer was experiencing financing challenges related to the legislation. The dissolution measure was passed quickly in the Republican-controlled statehouse without public study of its impact. It was hastily signed into law by DeSantis as punishment for Disney’s opposition to a new law that critics call “Don’t Say Gay.”

MGM film leaders leaving company after Amazon deal

  • Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, the heads of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios' film business, are leaving the company, in a move that comes shortly after Amazon took over the storied studio.

Review: Liam Neeson kills down 'Memory' lane
Review: Liam Neeson kills down 'Memory' lane

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

“Memory” is an interesting title for the latest Liam Neeson thriller. Do you remember the last Liam Neeson thriller? Or the one before that? It began getting hard to tell these films from one another years ago, and yet they’ve kept coming. “Memory" doesn’t remake the formula but makes for a brutal and bleak variation on the Liam Neeson theme, writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. It casts a broader, more interwoven noir tapestry set around the Texas borderlands. Neeson plays an assassin with early onset Alzheimer's. “Memory” is murkier and darker than many Neeson thrillers, but lacks punch. It opens in theaters Friday.  

Kardashians' key witness says he saw assault by Blac Chyna
Kardashians' key witness says he saw assault by Blac Chyna

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

Key witness for the Kardashians Corey Gamble testified that he saw Blac Chyna punch Rob Kardashian and whip him with a phone-charging cord. Gamble is the longtime boyfriend of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” matriarch Kris Jenner. He was on the stand Wednesday at a trial in which Chyna alleges the Kardashian family destroyed her reality TV career by saying she assaulted her then-fiancé  Rob Kardashian. Chyna's lawyer asked why he hadn't mentioned the cord or a metal rod he said Chyna was holding in a declaration he made two years ago. Gamble said he may have left out details then, but the assault definitely happened. 

Movie review: Flat characters, tangled plot make 'Memory' forgettable

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Back in 2001, Guy Pearce starred in Christopher Nolan’s “Memento,” a film about a man tracking down his wife’s killer while suffering from memory loss, using notes and tattoos on his body to remember clues in his search. In 2022, he’s co-starring in a film in which a contract killer sufferin…

Old Lafayette City Hall to get name of fest co-founder Lank

  • The Advertiser

Lafayette’s old City Hall building will be renamed in honor of Festival International de Louisiane co-founder Phil Lank. The Advertiser reports that the Lafayette City Council unanimously approved the move to recognize Lank on Tuesday. He was instrumental in the creation of what has since become Lafayette’s signature annual event. Lank died in January at the age of 73. Former Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Cathy Webre says Lank touched every facet of the community and the city is grateful for his vision and work to revive downtown. 

Review: The perils of perfectionism in Finland's 'Hatching'
Review: The perils of perfectionism in Finland's ‘Hatching’

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

In the new Finnish film “Hatching,” 12-year-old Tinja is the picture of a certain kind of Nordic perfectionism. She lives a picture-perfect life that she doesn't quite understand has been manufactured by her blogger and influencer mother. But things start to get gruesome after she finds a strange egg in the woods that hatches some of her deepest and ugliest fears and fantasies. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes that “Hatching” might not be the most subtle film, but it's an effective critique of the perils of perfectionism with a haunting and jaw-dropping conclusion. “Hatching” is in theaters starting Friday. 