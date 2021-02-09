LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mary Wilson, the longest-reigning original Supreme, has died at 76 years old.
- By SOPHIA EPPOLITO Associated Press/Report for America
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Paris Hilton testified about abuse she says she suffered years ago at a boarding school in Utah, as she lobbied Monday for a bill seeking to regulate the state’s troubled teen industry.
- By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
NASHVILLLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fans of Morgan Wallen are buying up the country star's latest album after a video showed him shouting a racial slur last week.
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Allen, whose Times Square-adjacent bistro which bears his name has been a decadeslong draw for theater folk and where a post-show drink is part of the Broadway experience, has died. He was 87.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Actors Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a person who violently attacked a 91-year-old man in Oakland's Chinatown district.
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Evan Rachel Wood, who has accused Marilyn Manson of abusing her while they were in a relationship, says she filed a police report in December against the singer-actor's wife.
Commentary: #FreeBritney? ‘Framing Britney Spears’ argues the star is a victim of the celebrity industrial complex
- Nina Metz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
For anyone with an interest in the horrors of the celebrity industrial complex, “Framing Britney Spears” is essential viewing that may leave you absolutely furious on her behalf. The hour-and-40-minute episode of “The New York Times Presents,” an FX docuseries also available on Hulu, is deva…
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
Christina Milian is stepping into Naya Rivera’s dancing shoes.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who ran onto the field during the Super Bowl has been charged with trespassing.
- By The Associated Press
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
- Luaine Lee Tribune News Service (TNS)
Women in TV's police squad rooms were a rarity until Angie Dickinson slapped a badge on her chest as Sgt. Pepper Anderson in “Police Woman." But while Dickinson’s Sgt. Pepper proved to be a lonely heart’s club band, others followed.
- By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — It took Pilar Quintana four years and a few drafts to write “The Abysses” (“Los Abismos”,) winner of the 2021 Alfaguara Novel Prize. Quitana’s worries regarding maternity, and her “irrational” childhood terror of becoming an orphan, inspired the Colombian author to write this…
- Mikael Wood Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The Weeknd says his new compilation, "The Highlights," is not a greatest-hits set, but the only reason anyone should take that claim seriously is because the album doesn't include his ecstatic 2015 single "In the Night."
- Justin Chang Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Every great actor should be fortunate enough to become an internet meme in their 80s. Christopher Plummer, who died Friday at 91, experienced his own late-in-life social-media anointing at least twice over.
- Michael Phillips Chicago Tribune (TNS)
When a profoundly gifted classical actor suddenly becomes famous for a middlebrow popular success, you can forgive that actor for needling or even trashing it a little.
- Meredith Blake Los Angeles Times (TNS)
For 13 years, nearly every aspect of Britney Spears' life — including major financial, professional and medical decisions — has been controlled by her father Jamie Spears through a court-approved conservatorship.
- By JEFF ROWE Associated Press
“Working Backwards: Insights, Stories and Secrets from Inside Amazon,” Colin Bryar and Bill Carr (St. Martin’s Press)
- By MOLLY SPRAYREGEN Associated Press
“Unfinished,” by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Ballantine)
- By The Associated Press
Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 14-20:
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish authorities are investigating the appearance of a mysterious monolith in southeastern Turkey.
- Dan DeLuca The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
Slaughter Beach, Dog
Jazz legend Ramsey Lewis, is back with 'Saturday Salon' and on Bandcamp, part of the technological in crowd
- Britt Julious Chicago Tribune (TNS)
“It’s all about the music. It’s not about me running my mouth,” said composer, jazz pianist and former radio personality Ramsey Lewis. The celebrated musician, who has recorded more than 80 albums and hosted the “Ramsey Lewis Morning Show” on WNUR in Chicago, said “retired life” is everythin…