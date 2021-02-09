Peanuts

A brief history of TV's women in blue

  • Luaine Lee Tribune News Service (TNS)

Women in TV's police squad rooms were a rarity until Angie Dickinson slapped a badge on her chest as Sgt. Pepper Anderson in “Police Woman." But while Dickinson’s Sgt. Pepper proved to be a lonely heart’s club band, others followed.

Pilar Quintana reconnects with childhood and wins Alfaguara
  • By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — It took Pilar Quintana four years and a few drafts to write “The Abysses” (“Los Abismos”,) winner of the 2021 Alfaguara Novel Prize. Quitana’s worries regarding maternity, and her “irrational” childhood terror of becoming an orphan, inspired the Colombian author to write this…