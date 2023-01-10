The newly restored remains of an opulent ancient house in Pompeii offer visitors an exceptional peek at details of domestic life in the doomed Roman city. On Tuesday, the House of Vettii, or Domus Vettiorum as it is known by its Latin name, is being formally unveiled after 20 years of restoration. Given fresh life were frescoes from the latest fashion in Pompeii wall decoration before the flourishing city was buried under the volcanic ash spewing from Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. The restoration of the home is another sign of rebirth for Pompeii, which followed decades of modern bureaucratic neglect, flooding and pillaging by thieves in search of artifacts to sell.