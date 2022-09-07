Peanuts

Review: 'If I Survive You,' by Jonathan Escoffery

  • Cory Oldweiler - Star Tribune (TNS)

FICTION: A remarkable debut collection of interconnected stories centered on a family of Jamaican immigrants, whose American-born son struggles to establish his place and his identity.

Review: 'The Ski Jumpers,' by Peter Geye

  • Christine Brunkhorst - Star Tribune (TNS)

FICTION: Reeling from a diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's, a writer and former ski jumper strives to dissect his family mythology.

Appreciation: Barbara Ehrenreich showed us how much it cost to be broke

  • Matt Pearce - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Somebody has to grow and harvest the food in the fields. Somebody has to clean the carcasses, drive the trucks and unload the haul. Somebody has to process the food, prepare it, cook it, serve it. There's always somebody minding the register, stocking the shelves, wiping the counters, moppin…

Laurie Hertzel: Readers recall lakeside reading treasures

  • Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)

At one time, Labor Day weekend marked the end of cabin season, but that was back when cabins had to be closed up for winter. Now we go to the lakes all year round. Cabin reading can take place on a sunny dock in July, or in front of a roaring fire in January.

US authors Strout, Everett among Booker Prize finalists
US authors Strout, Everett among Booker Prize finalists

  • AP

American authors Elizabeth Strout and Percival Everett are up against writers from Britain, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka as finalists for the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction. Strout’s symphony of everyday lives “Oh William!” and Everett’s powerful novel about racism and police violence, “The Trees,” are on the prize's shortlist announced Tuesday. The other contenders include Zimbabwe’s NoViolet Bulawayo for “Glory”; Irish writer Claire Keegan’s “Small Things Like These”; and “The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida” by Sri Lanka’s Shehan Karunatilaka. British fantasy author Alan Garner — the oldest-ever Booker nominee at 87 — is on the list for “Treacle Walker.” The winner will be crowned Oct. 17 at a ceremony in London.

Music writer fights subpoena to testify at R. Kelly trial

  • By MICHAEL TARM - AP Legal Affairs Writer

A music writer who spent decades raising awareness about sexual misconduct allegations against singer R. Kelly is fighting a bid to force him to testify at Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago on child pornography and trial-fixing charges. In a Tuesday filing, lawyers for Jim DeRogatis invoked protections for the press in asking the federal trial to rule DeRogatis need not testify. DeRogatis was a reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times in the early 2000s when he anonymously received a video that he gave to police that led to Kelly’s child pornography trial in 2008 in state court.

CNN hires former intelligence expert John Miller

  • AP

John Miller, who has switched between journalism and law enforcement in a lengthy career, has been hired by CNN as its chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst. Miller most recently worked as the New York Police Department's deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism, and has also worked at the FBI. In journalism, he has worked at both ABC and CBS News. While at ABC, he had an extensive interview with Osama bin Laden and later covered the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack. Miller is a prominent addition as CNN, under new chief Chris Licht, tries to steer the network away from opinion.