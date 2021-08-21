- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Larry Harlow, the Brooklyn-born, classically trained pianist who helped popularize salsa music as one of the stars of the pioneering Fania Records label, has died. He was 82.
- By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer
-
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tom T. Hall, the singer-songwriter who composed “Harper Valley P.T.A.” and sang about life’s simple joys as country music’s consummate blue collar bard, has died. He was 85.
- AP
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.
- Deborah Sengupta Stith and Peter Blackstock - Austin American-Statesman (TNS)
-
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin City Limits Music Festival announced plans to require a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination for all patrons attending the event, which is scheduled to take place Oct. 1-3 and 8-10 in Zilker Park.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — James W. Loewen, whose million-selling “Lies My Teacher Told Me” books challenged traditional ideas and knowledge on everything from Thanksgiving to the Iraq War, has died. He was 79.
- By The Associated Press
-
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
- Chuck Barney - The Mercury News (TNS)
-
Well, that was quick.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
He was, Cicely Tyson's warm voice told the audience at the Kennedy Center Honors in 1988, "a Pied Piper of modern dance." Choreographer Alvin Ailey, who founded Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in 1958, spent his relatively short life bringing dance to the world: through his company's inte…
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
"Sweet Girl" may appear to be your average action-thriller, but it proves itself to be anything but.
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
OK movie, if you say so.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Hot 97′s Summer Jam concert is ready to party up with a star-studded lineup and a tribute to DMX.
- Greg Braxton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Expect the unexpected."
- AP
-
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
Smokey Robinson, a COVID survivor at 81, resumes recording and touring: 'Everything means more to me now'
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
Legendary singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson isn't wasting any time after recovering from his 11 days of intensive care hospital treatment for COVID-19 last December.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The allure of on-screen female assassins is complicated. Watching highly skilled, dangerous women take out their marks in dynamic action sequences is undeniably thrilling — especially if these targets are bad men. But it's less exciting that in many of these stories, the women are only assas…
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Peacock is putting out the Punky power.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears’ 13-year-old conservatorship, with its recent battle over whether her father should have a role in it moving forward, has landed the pop star back in a spotlight that’s similar to the one she was facing in the 2000s. Not quite as brutal, but equally bright.
- Nelson Oliveira - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Britney Spears confronted an employee at her Southern California mansion this week because the woman may have helped take the singer’s two dogs away, according to a report.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Mike Richards stepped down Friday as host of ‘Jeopardy!’ following reports of a number of inappropriate comments he made on a podcast that ran in 2013 and 2014.
Newly named ‘Jeopardy!’ host Mike Richards steps down amid backlash over sexist, antisemitic remarks
- Nelson Oliveira - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“Jeopardy!” needs a new host — again.
'Jeopardy!' host Mike Richards quits amid uproar over past comments, says moving forward would be a 'distraction'
- AP
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — 'Jeopardy!' host Mike Richards quits amid uproar over past comments, says moving forward would be a 'distraction.'
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
Jason Momoa doesn't get to play many ordinary guys. He's Aquaman. He's Khal Drogo. He's Conan the Barbarian.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Most nights around 10 p.m. when her family heads off to bed, Carol Holaday signs onto her computer. She's not falling down Internet rabbit holes of random information or combing through social media at her San Diego home. Holoday is signing on to volunteer with the subtitle t…