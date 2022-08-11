Lowell Thompson’s movie ‘Channels Changers’ shows how Black Chicagoans changed the ad game in the ‘Mad Men’ era
- Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Someone, I’ve long thought, should make a movie of Lowell Thompson’s life and finally that is happening. A painter/writer/former ad man/legendary storyteller, Thompson is making the movie himself, collaborating with some old colleagues from the advertising world and some new friend…
- Jackie Varriano - The Seattle Times (TNS)
I, like many women of my generation, absolutely LOVED the 1992 movie "A League of Their Own." Because of that, I got goose bumps the first time I saw the trailer for the new "A League of Their Own" TV series, which premieres Friday on Amazon's Prime Video. The previews of the eight-episode r…
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By GLENN GAMBOA - AP Business Writer
Metallica, Mariah Carey and The Jonas Brothers will headline a free concert in New York’s Central Park to mark the 10th anniversary of the Global Citizen Festival on Sept. 24. There will also be a concert that day in Accra, Ghana, featuring Usher, SZA and H.E.R. But Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans says the event will be less a celebration and more of a call to action to immediately address numerous crises, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Together, the group estimates those issues could push 200 million more people into extreme poverty by the end of November.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
Gord Lewis, the guitarist for punk rock band Teenage Head, was killed by his adult son over the weekend, police in Canada said.
- AP
Atlanta rapper Young Thug, who’s accused of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s RICO Act and participation in a criminal street gang, is facing six new felony charges along with four others linked to the case. A new indictment was filed in Fulton County Superior Court last week against the artist, whose real name is Jeffery Williams. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports he now faces additional charges of participation in criminal street gang activity, violation of the Georgia controlled substances act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a machine gun and drug charges. Williams was arrested last May at his home in an upscale neighborhood of Atlanta.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Shawn Mendes is enjoying the simple things in life and putting his mental health first after bowing out of his world tour.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The trailer for Discovery+'s docuseries "House of Hammer" has arrived and promises "disturbing details" and "sinister secrets" about embattled actor Armie Hammer — as well as some other men in his famous family.
Ashton Kutcher ‘fully recovered’ from ‘super rare’ autoimmune disease that ‘knocked out’ his ability to hear, see
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Ashton Kutcher is clarifying details about his battle with an autoimmune disease he said “knocked out” his ability to see and hear.
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
It’s reasonable for fans to be wary of any remakes or reimaginings of their favorite movies or television shows. Half the time they come out as watered-down copies of the original, and even the creatively successful ones can ultimately still feel more like hollow cash-grabs than genuinely me…
Audra McDonald returns to Broadway in 91-year-old playwright Adrienne Kennedy’s first Broadway production, ‘Ohio State Murders’
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Audra McDonald is bringing the drama with her return to The Great White Way this fall.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Whether or not it was a performance, it’s getting some critical acclaim.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
They’re still hopelessly devoted to Olivia Newton-John.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Goodbye, gorgeous.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Darryl Hunt, longtime bass player for Anglo Irish punk band the Pogues, died Monday at age 72.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
Alan Tudyk owes his teachers more than a few measly apples. As a student, he received sound career guidance from those who recognized his nascent talent. The result: The world lost an aspiring hotel manager and gained a versatile supporting actor, now a leading man on “Resident Alien.” Tudyk plays an emotionally conflicted alien invader on the science-fiction dramady, returning at 10 p.m. EDT Wednesday for the back half of its second season on the Syfy channel. “Resident Alien” creator Chris Sheridan says Tydyk is not only very funny in the role of the alien visitor but brings humanity to it and makes Harry someone to root for.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The cast and crew of FX's "Justified" revival experienced another scare this week when an unidentified person ignited an object and threw it toward the set of the TV show, which was filming in the South Loop of Chicago. The object did not explode and no one from the production was injured, a…
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"The Breakfast Club" mainstay Angela Yee is leaving the syndicated morning show that she co-hosts with Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy to launch a midday radio show of her own.
- Neal Justin and Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
'A League of Their Own'
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)
We like Carson Shaw from the moment we meet her.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — The New York Film Festival will celebrate its 60th anniversary this fall with movies featuring big-name stars and ties to the Big Apple.
Is the deal to keep Lollapalooza in Chicago good for the city? Alderman calls it ‘missed opportunity’ and questions clause that limits fest competition
- A.D. Quig and Tracy Swartz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — The deal to keep Lollapalooza in Chicago for at least the next decade includes a complete revamp of how festival producers will pay the Park District, tighter restrictions that keep competing music festivals out of Grant Park and no provisions for investment in the grounds except a…
- By FARES AKRAM - Associated Press
A 22-year-old Palestinian woman who had retreated into her artistic pursuits during Gaza's past wars was among the first people killed by Israeli strikes in the latest round of violence. Shrapnel tore through her bedroom during Israel’s surprise opening salvo last Friday, hours before militants fired any rockets. Her drawings, mostly black and white portraits of relatives, some killed in previous rounds of fighting in Gaza, can be seen in the room where she died. The Palestinian Health Ministry says at least 47 Palestinians were killed, including 16 children, during the three days of heavy fighting between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group. Israel says it made every effort to spare civilians.