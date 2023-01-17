Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signed a deal to write a memoir of his tumultuous time in office. Publisher HarperCollins said Monday that the as-yet untitled book will be a prime ministerial memoir “like no other.” Johnson became prime minister in July 2019, won a major election victory that December and brought the U.K. out of the European Union the following year. He led Britain through the COVID-19 pandemic and the first months of the war in Ukraine but became embroiled in scandals over his finances and ethics. He was forced to resign in July 2022. No publication date has been set for the book, and financial details of the deal were not disclosed.