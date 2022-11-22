Peanuts

Peanuts
How an Indian action icon broke into Hollywood — and the Oscar race — with 'RRR'

  • Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — S.S. Rajamouli anticipated some applause. Maybe a few whistles from the South Asian viewers he'd spotted in the crowd. The biggest U.S. screening to date of his hit movie "RRR" had sold out in minutes online, but this was Hollywood, not Hyderabad. Would Americans curious about …

AP

Play Spielberg in a film directed by Spielberg? No pressure

  • Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

When Gabriel LaBelle landed the role of Sammy Fabelman in Steven Spielberg's autobiographical new film "The Fabelmans," playing a version of the filmmaker in his teenage years, he figured he'd probably show up in the movie's second act and then disappear after a handful of scenes.

AP

‘Strange World’ animator inspired by Disney World attraction

  • Amanda Kondolojy - Orlando Sentinel (TNS)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Like many kids who grew up in Central Florida, Michael Woodside had an annual pass to Walt Disney World. But little did he know that his family’s frequent visits to the theme parks would lead him out of this galaxy and to a “Strange World” as part of Disney’s most recent feat…

AP

Top 10 for your holiday TV watching: from warm and retro to ‘Baking It’

  • Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

Holiday television was once relegated to tinsel-themed episodes on the broadcast networks and the occasional TV movie thrown in, with the Hallmark Channel doing the heavy lifting. Now? It’s an embarrassment of … something: Cheapo movies, reality shows, old classics you can dig up on streamin…

AP

Why these top agents are optimistic about the future of movies

  • Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — It's an uncertain time in the movie business, with box office, streaming and corporate consolidation all in a state of flux. That's kept life interesting for Hollywood talent agents like Joel Lubin and Maha Dakhil, the co-heads of Creative Artists Agency's motion picture group.

AP

Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanés dies at 79

  • By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ - Associated Press

Grammy-winning Cuban balladeer Pablo Milanés has died in Spain at age 79. He helped found Cuba’s “nueva trova” movement and toured the world as a cultural ambassador for Fidel Castro’s revolution — though he also sometimes criticized policies he saw as too hardline. He was one of the most internationally famous Cuban singer-songwriters and recorded dozens of albums and hits like “Yolanda” and “I Love This Island" during a career that lasted more than five decades. Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz tweeted that Cuban culture "is in mourning for the death of Pablo Milanés.”

AP

Amy Schneider wins a hard-fought 'Jeopardy!' tournament

  • AP

Amy Schneider, who won 40 games in a row on ‘Jeopardy!', capped off her big year by winning the game show's tournament of champions and a $250,000 prize. She won the third game of the best-of-seven tourney finals in a match televised on Monday. The writer from Oakland beat two fellow Californians. Contestant Andrew He had won two games in the finals and Sam Buttrey had won one. Schneider had a narrow lead over He going into the show's final clue. They both answered correctly, but Schneider's bigger bet pulled her over the top.

HBO turns spotlight on Shaq in new docuseries

  • Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

Shaquille O’Neal has been literally larger than life since he was born. He was more than 6 feet tall by age 10. He was a hyped high school player and college player. He arrived in 1992 in the NBA with oversized expectations. Even after his Hall of Fame NBA career concluded, he became a sough…

‘The Menu’ star John Leguizamo talks film’s ‘hidden moral’

  • Amanda Kondolojy - Orlando Sentinel (TNS)

Watching the official trailer for “The Menu,” it can be hard to know what the movie is really about. Beautiful food is featured, but there’s a sinister tone that hints that maybe there’s more than haute cuisine being served.