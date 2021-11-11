The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An Arizona man accused of supplying the dealer who sold Mac Miller the drugs that killed the rapper has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge, prosecutors said Wednesday.
- By MEG KINNARD - Associated Press
-
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Debate over a memoir that contains explicit illustrations of sexual acts is surfacing in a handful of states where Republican governors are gearing up for reelection next year, foreshadowing a recurring theme for conservative leaders in the coming campaigns.
- AP
-
NEW YORK (AP) — A fragrance company's lawsuit against rapper Jay-Z over breach of contract claims, and his subsequent countersuit against the company, were both rejected Wednesday with a jury finding that neither side had proven its claims and awarding no damages.
HBO documentary about Baltimore Police and Detective Sean Suiter’s death is set to debut in December
- Alex Mann - Baltimore Sun (TNS)
-
BALTIMORE — A documentary film profiling Baltimore’s police department in the wake of Detective Sean Suiter’s on-duty death is set to hit television and streaming services next month.
- By MAURICIO SAVARESE and PETER PRENGAMAN
-
The following excerpt is from the chapter, “If I Lose” in the book “Dilma’s Downfall: The Impeachment of Brazil’s First Woman President and the Pathway to Power for Jair Bolsonaro’s Far-Right,” written by Associated Press journalists Mauricio Savarese and Peter Prengaman. The book takes an i…
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Matthew McConaughey says he still needs to know more before he vaccinates his young children against COVID-19. He’s not yet ready to “roll the dice.”
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
Rosa Parks' life is coming to the small screen.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
Early on in "Passing," writer-director Rebecca Hall's measured, quiet drama about race, identity and society in New York in the 1920s, there's a scene where John Bellew, a fancy society-type played by Alexander Skarsgard, is talking about how much he despises Black people. "I hate them," he …
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Hey, look at Paul Rudd.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
-
It’s really not that complicated. Kids love dogs. Dogs love kids. Separate them at your peril.
- Los Angeles Times Staff - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
We’ve compiled a list of films set to premiere this holiday season through Jan. 28. All release dates are theatrical, except where noted, and subject to change.
- Scott Mervis - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
It’s rare to go see a legacy artist being all gung-ho to hear the new stuff, and Bob Dylan has generally been aware of that.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — It's been a resurgent year for film festivals around the world. After sitting out last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cannes and Telluride both came roaring back with masked attendees and robust lineups. Venice, one of the few major festivals to pull off a successful in-per…
- Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In Tuesday's season finale of "Impeachment: American Crime Story," titled "The Wilderness," Betty Currie is seen only briefly, calmly navigating a morning of urgency as President Bill Clinton and his advisers brace for the release of independent counsel Kenneth Starr's explosive report to Co…
- Jason Dick - CQ-Roll Call (TNS)
-
Infrastructure week? Try Pete Buttigieg week.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Paul Rudd seems to have been a little “Clueless” about just how attractive he really is.
'Belfast' review: Kenneth Branagh revisits his turbulent childhood, through the eyes of a 9-year-old
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
Kenneth Branagh's autobiographical drama "Belfast" movingly finds a very difficult balance: It's a film both thoroughly sentimental and grittily real. Taking place mostly in the summer of 1969, it's the story of 9-year-old Buddy (Jude Hill), who lives with his Protestant parents and brother …
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Ironically, the black-and-white cinematography in "Passing" is there to show us that nothing in the drama is black and white.
- Neal Justin and Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
'Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible'
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
There aren't big red dogs, so it's completely understandable that in "Clifford the Big Red Dog," Clifford is a CGI creation.
- Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Q. I've fallen in love with my e-bike! I ride it everywhere and need to stay in touch with my work responsibilities at all times. Do you have any recommendations for a Bluetooth single earpiece headset with microphone I can wear while riding? I don't trust an earbud in such an active environ…